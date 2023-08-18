"Joker to that Batman" - 26-year-old WWE star reveals he "didn't like" Edge ahead of his potential last match on SmackDown

WWE Hall of Famer Edge is set to have his potential final match on tonight's edition of SmackDown.

Former United States Champion Austin Theory opened up about his feeling towards the 11-time World Champion ahead of the rumors of The Rated-R Superstar's retirement.

Austin Theory has been vocal about being a massive fan of John Cena since he was a kid. He also faced his idol at WrestleMania 39 and did the unthinkable.

The 26-year-old star recently made an appearance on the After the Bell podcast. He said the 49-year-old was somebody he loved watching back in the day. Even though he didn't like the "bad guy."

Theory compared The Rated-R Superstar's heel character contrasting Cena's babyface persona with the duo of famous DC characters Joker and Batman. He said:

"Edge's honestly right there next to John Cena for me. Because anytime you watch a show that you're invested in, I guess especially as a kid, you can have a really good guy but you got to have a really good bad guy and Edge was always that Joker to that Batman and he was somebody that I loved to watch. As much as I didn't like him. I was so into what he was going to do next."

Edge shares a throwback photo ahead of his WWE 25th anniversary

The 11-time World Champion will celebrate his 25th anniversary tonight on the blue brand. He is set to face Sheamus for the first time in a one-on-one match in his hometown Toronto, Canada.

Before SmackDown, Edge took to social media to share a picture of himself as a young wrestler. The 49-year-old veteran noted that out of 31 years in pro wrestling, he had spent 25 years with the Stamford-based promotion.

The Rated-R Superstar also shared that he could not imagine any better opponent than The Celtic Warrior and was excited to be in his hometown.

During an interview with ET Canada, the Hall of Famer confirmed that his contract would be up after the match against Sheamus. It remains to be seen if the WWE legend would hang his boots after Friday Night SmackDown.

