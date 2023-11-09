"Just do one more match" "Gonna miss the GOAT" - WWE fans left heartbroken over John Cena's retirement hint post

John Cena recently walked out of his last match in doubt of his future in the WWE and has now left fans heartbroken by hinting at retirement in his newest post.

The Cenation Leader recently went to war against Solo Sikoa at the Crown Jewel 2023 Premium Live Event in his first-ever televised singles match since his return to WWE. Cena did his best against The Enforcer but ultimately fell to his wrath and onslaught of Samoan Spikes, which put him down for good.

The GOAT walked up to the ramp with his head down and the fans cheering for him in appreciation. John Cena recently touted that his age might be getting to him in an emotional promo on SmackDown. His recent social media activity has also implied that his retirement from wrestling is near.

Cena recently posted a picture of the iconic ending credits that appear in the Looney Tunes cartoon, signaling that his current WWE run is done for now after the WGA writers were suspended. Fans were left heartbroken over the suggestion that perhaps it might've been the last time that they saw John Cena wrestle in the ring.

Here are some reactions from fans down below:

Being buried by Solo Sikoa was good for John Cena, according to WWE legend

John Cena faced off against The Bloodline's Solo Sikoa, and the outcome of the match was not in his favor. The 16-time World Champion didn't have a great night in Saudi Arabia as he was viciously taken down in the ring and laid out with repeated Samoan Spikes till he was out cold.

The fans in attendance witnessed a massacre of one of the best WWE Superstars and a generation-defining legend at the hands of The Street Champ. However, WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray has stated on Busted Open Radio that he thinks that everyone might have benefitted overall from the singles match at Crown Jewel.

"Everybody won in that match. Everybody took a step forward. Solo takes a massive step forward in the decimation and pinning of John Cena and John Cena just takes another step forward to his GOAT level immortality. Those people weren't like, 'Booo! You got your a** kicked. You lost definitively. You're washed up and done.' They gave him a standing ovation, thank you so much for putting your body through that and willing yourself up in the middle of the ring and performing and coming here for us," he said.

Do you think John Cena will return for one final run? Who will you want to see go up against next if he returns? Sound off in the comments section below.

