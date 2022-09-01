"She is one of the sweetest people" - Karen Jarrett on working with WWE legend Chyna for her final match

Karen Jarrett recently joined Chris Van Vliet for an episode of his Insight podcast and discussed WWE legend, Chyna.

Chyna came to TNA in May 2011. She worked her final wrestling match teaming with Kurt Angle against Jeff and Karen Jarrett at the 2011 Sacrifice pay-per-view. The former duo was victorious in that bout.

Speaking to Vliet, Jarrett only had positive things to say about Chyna and noted that she was grateful to work with her.

“She was really nervous when she showed up that day. I remember her being in her trailer all day, Terry Taylor was working for the company then and kept checking on her. She is one of the sweetest people that I have met in the business. It’s sad, it’s very sad, but I have a great memory that I got to work with her."

You can check out the video here:

As noted earlier, the Impact Sacrifice match was Chyna's last in-ring outing. The star passed away on April 17, 2016, at the age of 46, after a lethal combination of muscle relaxers, alcohol and painkillers.

WWE fans often compare RAW star Rhea Ripley to Chyna

The Judgment Day battled The Mysterios at WWE SummerSlam. Rhea Ripley was ringside for the match and debuted a new look. Many in the WWE Universe thought she looked like a star and resembled Chyna at the premium live event.

Like the Ninth Wonder of the World, Rhea has also recently been battling with male WWE Superstars. She attacked Dominik and carried him around like he was nothing.

The 25-year-old also appears to be the focal member of The Judgment Day group after Edge departed. She attacked the latter after his victory over Damian Priest but retreated when WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix leaped over the barricade to save the Rated-R Superstar.

Wrestling News @WrestlingNewsCo Rhea Ripley looked incredible last night. She’s a top tier star. Rhea Ripley looked incredible last night. She’s a top tier star. https://t.co/zYal9m4WGw

Edge is now on a mission to destroy the group he created. He will team up with Rey Mysterio at Clash at the Castle to battle Damian and Finn Balor.

Rhea Ripley and Dominik are expected to be ringside for the match. Rey told Dominik that he chose Edge as his tag team partner because of his experience. It will be interesting to see if the rumors of Dominik joining The Judgment Day come true this Saturday at Clash at the Castle.

Do you think Rhea Ripley resembles Chyna? Let us know in the comments section below.

While using the quotes from this article, please credit Chris Van Vliet and embed the YouTube video.

Also watch: Rhea Ripley on The Undertaker's legacy, Becky Lynch, teaming with Liv Morgan & more.

Pro wrestling veteran says a current star reminds him of Stone Cold Steve Austin. More details here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Angana Roy