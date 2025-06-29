Karrion Kross breaks character to share message following WWE Night of Champions

WWE Superstar Karrion Kross had a decent outing at Night of Champions in Saudi Arabia. The 39-year-old star competed in a high-voltage action match against Sami Zayn at the mega event. Although Zayn won the contest by hitting Kross with a Helluva Kick at an opportune time, Kross dominated the bout, and the crowd heavily cheered for him.

This was Kross's first PLE match after WrestleMania 40, where he teamed up with Akam and Rezar in a losing effort against The Street Profits and Bobby Lashley. This also marked his first PLE event after Crown Jewel 2022, where he competed in a singles bout against Drew McIntyre.

After the match, The Herald of Doomsday broke character to thank his fans for believing in him and for their "never-ending support." He wrote:

"Didn’t ask for shortcuts. Didn’t ask for favors. We just showed up—every time—staying ready even when no one was watching. Saudi Arabia, you saw it. You felt it. And that means more than you know. To the rest of the world watching,With your never ending support;Thank you for reminding us who this is really for @WWE ⏳#WWENOC."

Karrion Kross has been getting massive support from the WWE Universe over the past few months. The former Final Testament leader has been receiving huge cheers from the fans whenever he appeared on screen.

His last singles outing against Cruz Del Toro on the June 19 episode of Main Event, which was taped before Monday Night RAW on June 16, drew huge crowd support. The fans have been cheering for him incessantly, and it was perhaps one of the reasons he was booked for a singles bout against Zayn at NOC. It now remains to be seen how Triple H's creative team will book him for SummerSlam.

Karrion Kross shot back at rumors around his WWE booking

A recent report stated that the reason why Karrion Kross didn't get a major push on the main roster was his reluctance to take flat bumps. According to Wade Keller of PWTorch, the two-time NXT Champion isn't featured in matches on the main shows because he doesn't like taking a flat back bump.

However, Karrion Kross recently slammed these rumors about him, calling this one the "weakest" among all the other fabricated articles written about him.

"I thought out of all the crazy articles that are fabricated about me every week, that was the weakest. There was another wild one I saw last week that was even funnier. It said something like, ‘Karrion Kross is going to come to Monday Night RAW, and he's going to quit and do a shoot promo live, and then walk out.’ I thought that was a good one. But I don’t really respond to any of them. There’s a crazy one about me every week or two. You just kind of have to laugh," he said. [H/T: The National]

It will be interesting to see how Karrion Kross reacts to his loss against Sami Zayn and whether he will attack the Honorary Uce on RAW to get a rematch.

