Karrion Kross discloses why he has nothing to worry about against Drew McIntyre at WWE Crown Jewel 2022

Karrion Kross stated that he has nothing to worry about when he goes head-to-head against Drew McIntyre at WWE Crown Jewel 2022.

Kross has targeted McIntyre since his return to the Stamford-based company in August. The two superstars later squared off in a Strap match at Extreme Rules. Despite The Scottish Warrior's efforts, Kross pinned McIntyre following interference from Scarlett. Kross and McIntyre will now have a rematch inside a steel cage at Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia later today.

Speaking to WWE Alan ahead of Crown Jewel, Kross claimed he has nothing to worry about when he faces McIntyre.

"He's [Drew McIntyre] already mentally broken. He's already checked out. I've knocked him out twice. I've submitted him twice. And quite honestly, I don't think Drew McIntyre can fit a car inside the steel cage, so I really don't have anything to worry about," said Kross. [From 1:26 - 1:38]

Karrion Kross explained why Drew McIntyre is a "hypocrite" ahead of their match at Crown Jewel 2022. Check out his comments here.

Karrion Kross on his feelings following his WWE release

Last November, the company released Karrion Kross and his then-fiancée, Scarlett, from their contracts. After competing for a few months on the independent circuit, the couple returned to the Stamford-based company last August.

Speaking to The Sun, the former NXT Champion opened up about his and his wife's release, stating that they felt disappointed and relieved at the same time.

"Honest to God, I'm not just saying this, it's hard for me to even remember the details of what happened but I can tell you we were disappointed. But we were also relieved at the same time as well because we were not fulfilled artistically or creatively with what we were doing at the time and we thought, 'Hey, this is a new opportunity right now, being released to improve different aspects of our lives personally and professionally,'" he said.

Karrion Kross recently disclosed how his personal relationship with Triple H led to his return to WWE. Check out his comments here.

Can Paul Heyman be trusted? We asked one of the original Bloodline members. Check it out here.

Poll : 0 votes