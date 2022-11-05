Karrion Kross explains why Drew McIntyre is a "hypocrite" ahead of their match at WWE Crown Jewel 2022

Karrion Kross accused Drew McIntyre of being a "coward" and a "hypocrite" ahead of their Steel Cage match at WWE Crown Jewel 2022.

Since his return to WWE in August, Kross has been targeting The Scottish Warrior. Last month, the two superstars went head-to-head in a Strap match at Extreme Rules. After receiving help from his wife, Scarlett, Kross defeated McIntyre. The two will now have a rematch inside a steel cage at Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia.

In an interview with WWE Alan ahead of Crown Jewel, Kross described The Scottish Warrior as a "coward" and a "hypocrite."

"I'm going got beat him again. See, he was complaining about us using tactics like [Scarlett] being involved with the match, hitting him from behind, he's complaining. All of a sudden now, after he losses at Extreme Rules, he shows up next Friday and then rams his car on her [Scarlett] side into us. So not only is he a coward but he's a hypocrite. You can't complain about these things and then go and do them," said Kross. [From 0:56 to 1:25]

Karrion Kross and Scarlett's relationship with Triple H brought them back to WWE

In November 2021, the Stamford-based company released Karrion Kross and his then-fiancée, Scarlett, from their contracts due to budget cuts. The couple then returned to the independent circuit. They also tied the knot earlier this year.

However, Kross and his wife returned to the company last August, a few weeks after Triple H took over the creative process following Vince McMahon's retirement. In a recent interview with The Sun, Kross explained how his personal relationship with The Game led to his and his wife's return to the company.

"So every once in a while we would check in on Hunter and see how he's doing, just personal stuff – we never talked about work – and he would check in on us. One day he was wondering if we were around for a call. And then I think it was the week that you guys saw me on TV. I jumped on a call with Hunter and he proposed the concept of coming back. He said, 'Would you guys like to come home?' And we were like, 'Of course we would'. And then you guys saw us two days later, we were on TV," said Kross.

