Karrion Kross makes dream purchase; flaunts it ahead of big fight on WWE SmackDown

WWE Superstar Karrion Kross has a busy weekend ahead of him as he is heading for a massive collision course. But the man is also excited about his brand new BMW R 18 motorcycle.

Although there are many things that we often do not know about the personal lives of the athletes in the wrestling business, Kross does his best not to be among them. He has spoken in the past about his interest in movies, singling out horror as one of his preferred genres and now it seems he is also into cruiser bikes.

Taking to Instagram earlier today, the former NXT Champion shared a few pictures of his new BMW R 18. As for tonight's episode of WWE SmackDown, the match was finally made official last week. Karrion Kross will step into the ring one-on-one with Bobby Lashley.

Check out his Instagram post below:

"My oh my, I’m in love. I said yes. #BMW #R18 #Motorcycle," wrote Kross.

Since his return in August 2022, The Herald of Doomsday has competed with a plethora of names in the pro-wrestling juggernaut. Last December, he took a few weeks off and upon returning on the New Year's Revolution-themed episode of SmackDown on January 5th, Kross was reinvigorated and also had reinforcements in the form of The Authors of Pain and Paul Ellering.

Bobby Lashley is waiting for the right moment to strike in WWE

Karrion Kross predicted violence in Bobby Lashley's future. It will be interesting to see how their upcoming showdown plays out. Being this close to the biggest event of the year, the two most certainly could be looking to be added on the match card. Their ongoing rivalry was a long time coming, as the seeds were planted during the build-up to last year's WrestleMania spectacle.

The All Mighty had to sit out of The Showcase of The Immortals in 2023, owing to some unforeseen events. The man considers that to be the lowest point of his career. Speaking on After The Bell late last year, the two-time WWE Champion expressed his desire to get back to his winning ways when it comes to title belts in the company:

"The thing that I do want is, I want to win the WWE Championship again. I would like to be able to win a tag title. The tag titles gives me the Grand Slam," Lashley pointed out. "I’d like to be a part of a tag team title or win the world title again. [...] But in straight ability to win a title, I think I have the ability to win any title in WWE.” [H/T: WrestleZone]

He concluded by naming the current champions, Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, Gunther, and Logan Paul, asserting that he can competitively take off the titles from any one of them. Lashley also recently hinted about his real-life dislike for The Tribal Chief and The Bloodline.

Who do you think will come out on top in their clash? Karrion Kross or Bobby Lashley? Discuss below!

A WWE Hall of Famer was stunned to hear about the Vince McMahon allegations. He considered Vince a father figure. Find out who it was HERE