Kayla Braxton breaks silence after Paul Heyman took shots at her personal life on SmackDown

WWE presenter Kayla Braxton finally broke the silence on her controversial backstage interview with Paul Heyman on SmackDown.

Roman Reigns' Wiseman was the only member of The Bloodline to appear on the blue brand this week. Kayla Braxton caught up with him backstage, hoping to address the rumors surrounding Roman Reigns, The Bloodline and Jey Uso's actions last week.

However, Heyman fired back at Kayla by listing other topics where he could give his opinion. These included Edge's rumored last match on SmackDown and Austin Theory's win over LA Knight, whom he mocked.

Heyman made things personal with Kayla by saying they could talk about rumors surrounding her family instead of Romans. He asked if the presenter would like to talk about her mother or spending daddy-daughter time with her father.

Kayla Braxton grew up in a foster home and has revealed details of her childhood while rallying behind a woman's right to choose. Thus, Heyman bringing up her mother and rumors surrounding her was a ruthless dig at her personal life.

A fan took to social media to credit Kayla Braxton for staying professional during the interview, which prompted her to break the silence. She said she took it upon herself to maintain class and professionalism during the interview.

"Thanks, Matt. At least one of us in that interview knows the meaning of professionalism and class," wrote Kayla Braxton in her response to the fan.

WWE fans love the chemistry between Kayla Braxton and Paul Heyman, as they often clash backstage on SmackDown. The WWE Universe was stunned by Heyman's response to Kayla's questions and demanded they host a talk show together.

Paul Heyman mocks LA Knight on WWE SmackDown

The Wiseman also pocked fun at LA Knight during the abovementioned interview after his loss against Austin Theory in the No.1 contender's match for the United States Championship.

He described Knight as "...this wannabe, this flash in the pan, this soon-to-be yesterday's news" before mockingly repeating his catchphrase, in a similar vein to The Miz's criticisms of Knight on commentary during the aforementioned match . WWE fans took it as Heyman "acknowledging" LA Knight. Before leaving, Heyman also confirmed that Jimmy Uso will return on WWE SmackDown next week.

