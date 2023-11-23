Kevin Nash reacts to John Cena's big update after possibly wrestling final WWE match

WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash has sent a message to John Cena after he shared an update on his well-being.

Cena lost to Solo Sikoa at WWE Crown Jewel in what many fans are calling a "passing of the torch" moment. The former WWE Champion went on to post a few photos teasing retirement.

Shortly after, John Cena underwent two arm surgeries and later shared an update on the same. WWE legend Kevin Nash responded to Cena's post and sent him a heartfelt message:

"Heal up buddy."

Paul Heyman recently hinted that John Cena's WWE run has ended

Paul Heyman was over the moon following Solo Sikoa's massive win over Cena at WWE Crown Jewel 2023. He heaped big praise on the young gun on last week's edition of SmackDown. Heyman also posted a tweet hinting that Sikoa ended Cena's career. On the same night, Roman Reigns successfully defended his Undisputed WWE Universal title against LA Knight.

Heyman had the following to say about The Bloodline's success at Crown Jewel in a WWE exclusive interview:

“That’s your acknowledgment? Brilliant strategy, Mr. Heyman. Way to go,” Paul Heyman said. “How about Solo? Solo decimated Cena in a manner that not even Brock Lesnar decimated Cena that way. You’re most likely never gonna see Cena again, and that’s your acknowledgment of it? And Roman Reigns, the greatest of all time, the greatest heavyweight champion of all time, 1,161 days as the Universal Heavyweight Champion, and you want me to talk about what an impressive showing by LA Knight?" [H/T: WrestleZone]

Only time will tell if The Franchise Player ever returns to WWE for one final run. If Paul Heyman is to be believed, Cena's legendary career as a WWE Superstar has finally ended.

What do you think? Will Cena make a return somewhere down the line? Sound off in the comments section below.