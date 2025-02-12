Kevin Owens fighting 212 lb WWE star in grudge match at WrestleMania should happen, says analyst

Kevin Owens has turned on multiple former friends over the past few months. WWE analyst Sam Roberts recently suggested that The Prizefighter should go head-to-head against one of these superstars.

Since attacking Cody Rhodes in the parking lot after Bad Blood last year, Owens has taken out Randy Orton and attempted to end The American Nightmare's career after failing to dethrone him at Saturday Night's Main Event. Earlier this month, he again challenged Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship at Royal Rumble but lost the brutal ladder match. Ahead of that clash, The Prizefighter seemingly hinted at Sami Zayn helping him dethrone the 39-year-old champion. Although Zayn came out to ringside to check on his friend during the match, he did not help him.

The following Monday on RAW, Owens surprisingly attacked Zayn following the latter's defeat against CM Punk in an Elimination Chamber qualifying match, taking him out with a piledriver. The 40-year-old later explained his actions in a video he posted on X. He blamed Zayn for not helping him against Rhodes while helping Roman Reigns during the Royal Rumble, dubbing him a horrible friend. Speaking on his Notsam Wrestling podcast, Sam Roberts expressed his desire to see the former Honorary Uce square off with The Prizefighter in a grudge match at WrestleMania:

"I'm hoping, and you know, we may settle this score I guess at the Elimination Chamber pay-per-view [premium live event]. You know, it's not Montreal but it is Toronto. At least it's Canadian. I'm hoping we're getting a Kevin Owens [vs.] Sami Zayn grudge match at WrestleMania," he said. [50:32 - 50:47]

WWE announced that Sami Zayn will be out of action indefinitely

Following Kevin Owens' attack on him last week on RAW, WWE ring announcers Joe Tessitore and Wade Barrett confirmed on SmackDown that Sami Zayn was out of action indefinitely.

Tessitore explained that the former Intercontinental Champion had a spinal compression and suffered extreme nerve damage as a result of the 40-year-old former Universal Champion's attack.

It will be interesting to see if Zayn returns to action ahead of WrestleMania and whether he will indeed fight Owens at the Show of Shows.

