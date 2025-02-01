Kevin Owens to finally beat Cody Rhodes for WWE Title with help from OG Bloodline member? Drew McIntyre makes shocking request

Cody Rhodes and Kevin Owens will clash tonight in a Ladder Match for the Undisputed WWE Championship. Before the Royal Rumble Premium Live Event, Drew McIntyre made a shocking request that could potentially lead to The American Nightmare being dethroned.

Over the past two months, The Scottish Warrior has amassed three consecutive victories over Sami Zayn in singles competition, extending his winning streak against him to an impressive 11-0 record. This targeted campaign against Zayn stemmed from his reunion with Roman Reigns and the OG Bloodline to overcome Solo Sikoa's group in the Men's WarGames Match at the 2024 Survivor Series PLE.

During last night's Royal Rumble 2025 Kickoff, Drew McIntyre confronted the 40-year-old star. The former World Heavyweight Champion then pointed out that since Sami Zayn has a habit of interfering in everyone's affairs, he should instead focus on helping Kevin Owens rather than Roman Reigns. He subtly suggested that The Great Liberator could assist KO in capturing the Undisputed WWE Championship from Cody Rhodes.

"You [Sami Zayn] talked about being involved in everyone's business, maybe you're gonna help somebody. Help Kevin Owens [win the world championship from Rhodes]. Do not under any circumstances help Roman Reigns win that thing tomorrow," McIntyre said. [From 01:06 - 01:20]

You can check out the entire video below:

Drew McIntyre makes a bold declaration about Sami Zayn ahead of WWE Royal Rumble

The Scotsman fired a massive shot at Sami Zayn ahead of the upcoming premium live event at the Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. This was during the same confrontation during the Royal Rumble Kickoff.

Drew McIntyre bluntly asserted that The Master Strategist wouldn't win the 30-man over-the-top-rope elimination match.

"All right, Sami, let's have a little talk, you and I. I am always honest; [I] always tell the truth. You're not going to win the Royal Rumble. You're a follower; you're not a leader," he said.

The wrestling world will have to wait and see if Sami Zayn will play a role in determining the winner of the Cody Rhodes vs. Kevin Owens Undisputed WWE Title match.

Please credit WWE's YouTube channel and credit Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

