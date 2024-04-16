Killian Dain looks almost unrecognizable 3 years after WWE release

A WWE Superstar has shared a new photo of Killian Dain and he looks almost unrecognizable. The big man was let go by the promotion in 2021 and remains active on the independent wrestling scene as 'Big Damo'.

Killian Dain is married to WWE star Nikki Cross in real life. The former RAW Women's Champion has been absent from television as of late and has not competed in a match since the number-one contenders Battle Royal on the November 6, 2023 edition of RAW last year. Zoey Stark won the match to earn a title shot but she was no match for Rhea Ripley at Survivor Series 2023.

Nikki Cross took to Instagram to share a photo of her husband and their dogs. Dain looks to have lost a substantial amount of weight and no longer has long hair.

You can check out Cross' Instagram post below.

Killian Dain revealed what fans could expect following his WWE release

Killian Dain was motivated following his release from the company in 2021 and stated there was a chip on his shoulder.

Dain was a part of the popular SAnitY faction in NXT but the group did not find the same success on the main roster. Nikki Cross is the only superstar remaining on the roster from the group.

Speaking with Sportskeeda Wrestling in an exclusive interview in 2021, Dain had told his fans what they can expect following his departure from WWE. He shared that there was a fire in his belly and he would prove himself outside of the Stamford-based promotion.

"Honestly, it won't be directly... It won't be like the day after the 90-days are up. But in the months coming, what they're going to expect they're going to see the chip on the shoulder that I've been talking about. Because there is a fire in my belly, there's an anger, there's a money on my back, there's a thousand analogies and a thousand sayings I could use here," said Dain.

You can check out the video below:

Nikki Cross captured the RAW Women's Championship while she was portraying the Nikki A.S.H. character. It will be interesting to see if WWE has any plans for the veteran in the weeks ahead.

