Chaos in the Mysterio family helps King Corbin win Survivor Series qualifier on SmackDown

Last week, both Kevin Owens and Jey Uso qualified for SmackDown's team at this year's Survivor Series. After a match between Rey Mysterio and King Corbin and a lot of family drama, the former Money In The Bank winner is now the third member of the blue brand's squad.

Aalyah Mysterio's interference helps King Corbin win the qualifier on SmackDown

Before the match, Rey was seen backstage out of his wrestling gear. Dominik ran up to him to asked him to get ready for his qualifying match. Rey seemed more worried about his family drama with Aalyah and Murphy's relationship and was blindsided by King Corbin backstage.

At one point, it seemed like Dominik might be taking his father's place in the match, but it went on as planned. Corbin dominated most of the contest and had Rey Mysterio on the ropes.

As was the theme of the bout, the bane of the Mysterios, Seth Rollins, came to the entrance ramp during the match on SmackDown. It clearly distracted Rey and Dominik throughout and it would play into the outcome of the bout.

After both Rollins and Corbin took shots at Dominik, Rey had enough and attacked both men while outside of the ring. Aalyah and Murphy tried to come out to help but Rey told them both to leave. And with that, as he got back into the ring, Corbin ended the match with an End of Days on SmackDown.

King Corbin has had a rough year and a half as he's certainly lost more feuds and matches than he has won. The qualifying contest seemed like he was more of an afterthought as the onus of the whole bout was the Mysterio Family drama. Rollins had his own qualifying match later in the night against Otis which he won on SmackDown.