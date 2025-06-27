Konnan explains why Mr. Iguana's partner missed AAA and WWE's Worlds Collide (Exclusive)

Konnan worked as a commentator and creative team member for AAA and WWE's dual-branded Worlds Collide event on June 7. The WCW legend recently explained why Mr. Iguana's tag team partner, Nino Hamburguesa, did not appear on the show.

Hamburguesa has competed in hundreds of AAA matches over the last decade. The 29-year-old often teams up with Mr. Iguana in Mexico. At Worlds Collide, however, Iguana joined forces with Aero Star and Octagon Jr. to defeat Cruz Del Toro, Dragon Lee, and Lince Dorado.

Konnan told Sportskeeda Wrestling Senior Editor Bill Apter that Hamburgueso was unable to obtain a visa for the California event. He also tipped the Mexican's comedy character to entertain fans in the same way Iguana did at Worlds Collide.

"His [Mr. Iguana's] partner, who didn't have a visa for this show, is named Nino Hamburguesa, which basically means Hamburger Boy," Konnan said. "He's this bigger guy who has kinda like a babyface, and he's super over with the kids, and I think he'll get over with the fans too." [1:44 – 2:05]

In the video above, Konnan disclosed details about the logic behind Mr. Iguana's entertaining on-screen persona.

Konnan is excited for the future of Mexican wrestling in WWE

On April 19, WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H announced the company's purchase of AAA. Moving forward, fans can expect to see some of the Mexican promotion's wrestlers on NXT programming.

Konnan believes Latinos have been under-represented in the wrestling business for many years, but he thinks that could soon change:

"So, we've got a lot of stuff [in AAA] that people have never seen, and we're different, and the Latinos are the biggest minority. For a long time, it was African-Americans. Now it's Latinos. In 10 years, we'll be the majority in the workforce. In 20 years, we'll be the majority of the population." [2:05 – 2:23]

Later in the interview, Konnan named three dream WWE opponents for AAA Mega Champion El Hijo del Vikingo.

