Konnan makes bold prediction about 38-year-old SmackDown star's future in WWE

Wrestling veteran Konnan recently predicted that Santos Escobar would become a star in WWE.

Escobar signed with Vince McMahon's promotion in 2019. He spent about three years in NXT before making his main roster debut alongside his Legado Del Fantasma teammates last October. The 38-year-old Mexican wrestler is currently active on SmackDown.

Speaking on Keepin' It 100, Konnan predicted that Escobar would become a star in the Stamford-based company. He also compared him to legends like Eddie Guerrero, Rey Mysterio, and Shawn Michaels.

"So, we spoke a lot and I'm very proud that I helped him become what he is now. And here's the other thing about Santos, and this is very important. What separates the great guys like the Eddies and the Reys and the Shawn Michaels and all that is the drive that they have. He has a different drive than most wrestlers. He's a sponge. He's a student of the game. And he wants to be a star and he's going to be a star," he said. [1:18 - 1:46]

Santos Escobar wants to win the WWE Intercontinental Championship

Santos Escobar won several championships before joining WWE. He also held the Cruiserweight Championship for over 300 days in the Stamford-based company before dropping it to Kushida.

In an interview with WWE Deutschland, Escobar expressed his desire to win the Intercontinental Championship.

"The one thing I want that they [Imperium] have is the Intercontinental Championship. If that's where we're going, then that's what I want. I don't know [if] I have all the resources in the world. I've been doing this forever. I know every single style that there is. I don't know about Gunther, but we'll find out," he said.

