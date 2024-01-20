LA Knight, Cody Rhodes, and others predict which WWE Superstar will get immense honor in 2 days

WWE is reportedly set to make a major announcement next week. Fans and superstars have predicted which wrestler will receive the big honor for the first time ever.

Monday, January 22 is the date teased for the official reveal of the superstar who features on WWE 2K24 cover. The game is set to be released some time in the next few months on the toad to WrestleMania 40, for PlayStation 4/5, Xbox One and Series X/S, Windows PC.

WWE Games took to X to post a new video with superstars guessing who will be on the 2K24 cover. The video featured LA Knight, Kofi Kingston, Cody Rhodes, Dominik Mysterio, Rhea Ripley, and Damian Priest.

Kingston named The New Day, while Rhodes, Priest, Mysterio, and Ripley all went with The Judgment Day. When asked to choose one specific cover star, Rhodes went with Seth Rollins, while Ripley went with Dirty Dom, but Kingston, Priest, and Mysterio went with The Eradicator.

Knight had an interesting choice of words. The Megastar joked about Gillberg getting the cover, then voted for himself.

"Hey, everybody's going to come in here and say, 'Ah, it should be me! I should be on the cover, it should be me!' ... Why don't we call back Duane Gill and put him right on the cover of that thing, he's ready to go. Look, man, you play your video games all day if you want to. WWE 2K, if you don't put me on the cover... Hey man, that ain't my loss. It's yours. Yeah," LA Knight said.

The American Nightmare recently feuled rumors and speculation on 2K Sports picking him as the 2K24 cover superstar, which came after another recent report.

WWE 2K is among the best-selling video game franchises of all-time. The series has sold almost 100 million worldwide copies since February 2000.

LA Knight reveals WWE drug test policy update

WWE originally implemented their Substance Abuse and Drug Testing Policy in 2006. News related to the Wellness Policy have been rather quiet in recent years, but apparently the company continues to administer monthly tests.

LA Knight and Grayson Waller recently appeared on The Kyle & Jackie O Show, where they were asked if there is a cheap way for wrestlers to bulk up in size. Knight and Waller joked around a bit, and then The Megastar revealed that superstars are still undergoing drug tests.

"You can’t (use steroids). Yeah, because that would actually make recovery easy but, no, every month we get tested. Every single month," Knight said. [H/T POST Wrestling]

Knight will compete at Royal Rumble later this month in a Fatal Four-Way Match with AJ Styles, Randy Orton, and the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. Waller is expected for the Men's Royal Rumble Match.

