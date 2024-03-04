Late wrestler Virgil kept major secret from everyone including WWE

Former WWE Superstar Virgil, whose real name was Michael Jones, passed away on February 28, 2024.

Virgil was going through a tough time even before his passing, as revealed by Tatanka on Facebook last month. He had suffered several strokes. What fascinated fans, and even the company itself, is something the late superstar kept a secret until his death.

The Stamford-based promotion released a post on social media, expressing sadness over the passing of Virgil. However, his date of birth was falsely noted as 1962. Following his death, it was revealed that Virgil was 72 years old. His original birth date is April 7, 1951.

Check out an "X" post below:

Expand Tweet

The talk among wrestling fans on social media is that even the federals were "worked" by the late Virgil. While he had an eight-year tenure with the pro-wrestling juggernaut, he rarely wrestled for the company. He was mostly relegated to the role of a valet.

Chris Jericho pens heartfelt note about the late WWE Superstar

One of the most prolific names in sports entertainment is Chris Jericho. The former World Heavyweight Champion made a name for himself in Vince McMahon's promotion, told some evergreen stories, before moving on to AEW in 2019. There, Jericho became the inaugural AEW World Champion.

Following Virgil's passing, Y2J reminisced about working with him in AEW between 2019 and 2020 as part of The Inner Circle angle.

"Sorry to hear about the passing of @realvirgil Mike Jones. During the early days of @aew, we used Mike (aka #SoulTrainJones) multiple times in the #InnerCircle story and he was essentially an honorary member…I even tried to book him on the @jericho_cruise and was gonna ask him again for next year. Always a character and always a good cat, Mike (aka #Virgil) will be missed. Here’s to ya Soul Train…having a Lil bit of the bubbly and a few @olivegarden breadsticks in your honor!" he wrote.

Virgil managed Ted DiBiase, Sr. during his tenure with WWE. The latter expressed his honest thoughts about Virgil getting inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame.

Ted DiBiase, Sr believes the late superstar does not belong in it owing to his limited contributions as an in-ring competitor. As of this writing, WWE is yet to announce the Class of 2024. However, it's not out of the realm of possibility that they induct Virgil this year.

Is a female Superstar the new Undertaker? More details HERE!