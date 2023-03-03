"Law of the jungle" - Former WWE writer draws interesting comparison to The Bloodline and Evolution's storyline

The show-stealing closing moments of WWE Royal Rumble Premium Live Event this year were the result of long-term storytelling. Fans are still rooting for Sami Zayn to win gold at some point down the line.

Back in 2004, Triple H signaled his faction to turn on Randy Orton the night after the latter won the World Heavyweight Championship. Whilst the remarkable moment was meant to catapult The Legend Killer to superstardom, it didn't help much.

Randy Orton's career ultimately turned out to be legendary, but him being booted out of Evolution didn't evoke the desired results the company had in mind. Speaking on Booker T's Hall of Fame podcast, former WWE writer Brian Gewirtz compared The Bloodline's hot angle to Orton's rise and immediate downfall in 2004:

"The cool thing with Sami and with Roman and with The Usos and Heyman and now Kevin Owens and all that is it’s been gestating for quite some time and they’re not resting on their laurels as far as like, ‘We don’t need to advance the story this week. We can just have a three-segment match and that will cover it.'" Gerwitz stated. [H/T: Wrestling Inc]

He pointed out that Evolution turning on Randy Orton was a bit rushed:

"The Orton thing, which you know again, decided, it was well, ‘Why is Triple H booting Orton out of Evolution? Because he has the title?’ Yep, law of the jungle. Old lion [is] jealous of the young lion, and there’s truth to that but you could let that build for a little bit." [H/T: Wrestling Inc]

Wrestling Pics & Clips @WrestleClips Evolution turning on Randy Orton is an iconic moment in the history of WWE.



The breakup of one of the most dominating stables ever. Evolution turning on Randy Orton is an iconic moment in the history of WWE. The breakup of one of the most dominating stables ever. https://t.co/lt9bMudHJB

Sami Zayn get another shot at the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship

Roman Reigns will once again defend both his titles on March 4th in Toronto at the Coca-Cola Coliseum against Sami Zayn.

An earlier report stated that the original plan for the live event was to have The Tribal Chief team up with Solo Sikoa to take on Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens in a tag team match. However, plans were nixed as the on-screen relationship between the Canadian stars has not been re-established well enough.

For fans of Sami Zayn, the good news is that as per the report, Sami Zayn is scheduled for the main event of WrestleMania 39 Night One alongside Kevin Owens, as the duo will look to dethrone The Usos to become the new Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions.

Did a WWE legend just take a shot at Sami Zayn's physique right here?

Poll : 0 votes