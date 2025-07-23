  • home icon
  • WWE
  • Goldberg
  • Legend disliked Gunther vs. Goldberg finish at WWE SNME for one key reason (Exclusive)

Legend disliked Gunther vs. Goldberg finish at WWE SNME for one key reason (Exclusive)

By Danny Hart
Modified Jul 23, 2025 22:30 GMT
WWE RAW star Gunther [Image Credit: wwe.com]
WWE RAW star Gunther [Image Credit: wwe.com]

Gunther defeated Goldberg at WWE Saturday Night's Main Event on July 12 to retain the World Heavyweight Championship. Austin Idol, a major star in the wrestling business in the 1970s and 1980s, recently gave his take on how the match ended.

Ad

The 14-minute bout concluded with Gunther choking out Goldberg to win by technical submission. Seconds earlier, the Austrian shoved his opponent's son Gage in the chest during a ringside confrontation.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling Senior Editor Bill Apter, Idol said Gunther should have cheated to win.

"Not really," Idol replied when asked if he liked the finish. "Now, I like cheating. I love cheating. Win if you can, lose if you must, but always cheat, right? Cheat is heat, and if it's done the right way, it's money. If you're not gonna cheat, just make it clean. Make it clean. There's nothing wrong with making it clean. There's nothing wrong with that. I mean, why not?" [16:48 – 17:39]
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
youtube-cover
Ad

Watch the video above to hear Idol's view on how Gunther vs. Goldberg should have ended.

Goldberg had a major problem with his WWE SNME appearance

Saturday Night's Main Event marked the end of Goldberg's legendary WWE career. At the age of 58, the former Universal Champion announced heading into the match that he planned to retire regardless of the result.

Ad

Speaking to Ariel Helwani shortly after the event, Goldberg made it clear he was not happy about NBC failing to show his full post-match speech:

"I mean, they wouldn't do that to 'Taker [The Undertaker], right? I don't think they would. They're not going to do that to [John] Cena. Cena's going around the world doing his retirement thing."

Goldberg also addressed whether he could wrestle again despite competing in his WWE retirement match days earlier.

Ad

Please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling and embed the video if you use Austin Idol's quotes from this article.

About the author
Danny Hart

Danny Hart

Twitter icon

Danny Hart is a journalist who has been reporting on pro wrestling (WWE) at Sportskeeda since 2017. He grew up as a massive fan of football/soccer and wrestling, leading him to pursue a career in sports journalism.

Before assuming his current role, Hart worked as a football writer at Goal.com between 2009 and 2016. He prides himself on writing original content that is fact-based and highly accurate. Hart thoroughly proofreads his work before submitting it and relies only on credible sources for information.

Hart’s favorite pro wrestler is The Undertaker. He admires the 2022 WWE Hall of Famer’s ability to reinvent his character and remain relevant across his decades-long career. If given the keys to WWE’s creative department, he would bring back The Phenom for a farewell bout against AJ Styles in a stadium full of fans. Not only that, but he would love to have the multi-time world champion’s greatest rivals seated at ringside for the spectacle.

When not watching and covering sports, Hart enjoys long-distance running, playing video games, and listening to audiobooks and podcasts.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Danny Hart
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications