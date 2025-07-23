Legend disliked Gunther vs. Goldberg finish at WWE SNME for one key reason (Exclusive)

Gunther defeated Goldberg at WWE Saturday Night's Main Event on July 12 to retain the World Heavyweight Championship. Austin Idol, a major star in the wrestling business in the 1970s and 1980s, recently gave his take on how the match ended.The 14-minute bout concluded with Gunther choking out Goldberg to win by technical submission. Seconds earlier, the Austrian shoved his opponent's son Gage in the chest during a ringside confrontation.In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling Senior Editor Bill Apter, Idol said Gunther should have cheated to win.&quot;Not really,&quot; Idol replied when asked if he liked the finish. &quot;Now, I like cheating. I love cheating. Win if you can, lose if you must, but always cheat, right? Cheat is heat, and if it's done the right way, it's money. If you're not gonna cheat, just make it clean. Make it clean. There's nothing wrong with making it clean. There's nothing wrong with that. I mean, why not?&quot; [16:48 – 17:39]Watch the video above to hear Idol's view on how Gunther vs. Goldberg should have ended.Goldberg had a major problem with his WWE SNME appearanceSaturday Night's Main Event marked the end of Goldberg's legendary WWE career. At the age of 58, the former Universal Champion announced heading into the match that he planned to retire regardless of the result.Speaking to Ariel Helwani shortly after the event, Goldberg made it clear he was not happy about NBC failing to show his full post-match speech:&quot;I mean, they wouldn't do that to 'Taker [The Undertaker], right? I don't think they would. They're not going to do that to [John] Cena. Cena's going around the world doing his retirement thing.&quot;Goldberg also addressed whether he could wrestle again despite competing in his WWE retirement match days earlier.Please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling and embed the video if you use Austin Idol's quotes from this article.