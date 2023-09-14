Legend gave WWE star permission to use famous move in recent match

WWE Superstars often pay tribute to legends by replicating their famous moves in matches. Two-time WWE Women's Champion Victoria recently revealed that Trish Stratus asked for her permission before performing the Widow's Peak at Payback.

On September 2, Stratus hit Victoria's finisher on Becky Lynch during their Steel Cage match. She used the move out of respect for Victoria, the winner of the first women's Steel Cage encounter in WWE history against Lita in 2003.

Stratus discussed her match against Lynch on the latest episode of GAW TV with Mickie James, SoCal Val, and Victoria. The latter confirmed that the Hall of Famer asked in advance whether she could use her move:

"She called me a couple of weeks before to ask if she could do the Widow's Peak, which a lot of people don't really do that anymore, and I was like, 'Are you kidding me? Please do it, do it, do it!' The only thing I have is she kicked out of it, dammit [laughs]," Victoria said. [3:47 – 4:02]

Lynch secured the win over Stratus after Zoey Stark's attempt to help her mentor backfired. Following the bout, The Man sent a direct message to Victoria to thank her for playing a role in the match.

Becky Lynch's next WWE storyline after beating Trish Stratus

While Trish Stratus has not competed since Payback, Becky Lynch immediately began a new rivalry with Tiffany Stratton. The storyline largely revolved around Stratton mistakenly naming Lynch as a former NXT Women's Champion in a recent promo.

Lynch, who failed to win the NXT Women's Championship during her previous run with the brand, defeated Stratton on September 12 to capture the gold.

It is unclear what the future holds for Stratton following her sudden title loss. In a recent interview, the 24-year-old said she hopes to be part of the main roster by WrestleMania 40 next April.

Did you enjoy Becky Lynch vs. Trish Stratus? Let us know in the comments section below.

Please credit GAW TV and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription if you use quotes from this article.