Legend's son confirms GCW departure to reportedly join his father in WWE 

Brogan Finlay, son of Fin Finlay, is reportedly joining WWE after confirming his departure from GCW.

The 21-year-old second-generation wrestler reportedly kicked off his career in 2021. Over the past two years, he competed in several promotions on the independent circuit, including Action Wrestling, New South Pro Wrestling, and Game Changer Wrestling (GCW).

After losing to Tony Deppen at the "GCW Si or No?" pay-per-view last night, Brogan announced that it was his final match in the promotion before getting attacked by Jacob Fatu.

Brogan's announcement came after he participated in a WWE tryout and reportedly being offered a developmental contract by the Stamford-based company, according to BodySlam.net.

The young wrestler's legendary father is now a trainer in the Stamford-based company. During his active wrestling career in WWE, Fit Finlay held the United States Championship once.

Several legends' children are currently active in WWE

Brogan Finlay would reportedly join the list of second, third, and fourth-generation superstars in WWE. Several legends' children are active on the main roster, including Roman Reigns, Charlotte Flair, Cody Rhodes, and Jimmy & Jey Uso.

Meanwhile, the NXT roster includes legends' children, such as The Rock's daughter, Ava Raine, Brian Pillman's son, Lexis King, and Rick Steiner's son, Bron Breakker.

According to a recent report from Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Breakker is ready to get promoted to the main roster. Speaking on Busted Open Radio, Hall of Famer Bully Ray suggested Steiner's son could make his main roster debut at Royal Rumble.

"I'm not suggesting that he wins the Rumble, but give Bron 10, 11, 12 eliminations. Make Bron Breakker the guy that has eliminated more guys in the Royal Rumble than anybody else before, despite being an 'NXT' guy. Now, you have given him an accolade that he can hang his hat on," he said. [H/T: Wrestling Inc]

