Legend says he should have received WWE Hall of Fame induction a long time ago

The WWE Hall of Fame ceremony takes place every year before WrestleMania. Jacques Rougeau, a WWE star in the 1980s and 1990s, recently spoke about his continued omission from the elite group of legends.

Rougeau, aka The Mountie, wrestled for WWE between 1986 and 1994 before returning for another short run with the company in 1998. The 63-year-old held the Intercontinental Championship once and Tag Team Championship three times with Pierre Ouellet. He also teamed up with his brother Raymond.

On the Cheap Heat Productions Podcast, Rougeau said his Hall of Fame exclusion does not bother him as much as it used to:

"It used to mean more. Now it means less to me because the Canadian Hall of Fame, who inducted me this year, it kinda took a lot of weight off my shoulders because humbly talking – it's something hard for me to do – I should have been there a long time ago with Raymond or as The Mountie." [25:35 – 25:55]

Rougeau added that most of his in-ring rivals have already received inductions, including Big Boss Man, Bret Hart, Brutus Beefcake, and Tito Santana.

Jacques Rougeau fell out with WWE Executive Chairman Vince McMahon

In 1994, Jacques Rougeau quit WWE due to Vince McMahon's booking decisions and failure to appreciate how hard wrestlers worked.

Three decades on, Rougeau believes his absence from the Hall of Fame is down to his strained relationship with McMahon:

"I always said to myself we shouldn't put people in the Hall of Fame for how much we like them, but we should put them in for what they've done to the business or what they've accomplished. Now, to be honest with you, I look back and I say it would be amazing to be there, but I could live with myself now just being a Canadian Hall of Famer." [26:21 – 26:44]

In 2023, Rougeau's former opponent Hulk Hogan questioned why the Canadian has never been inducted into the Hall of Fame.

Would you like to see Jacques Rougeau in the Hall of Fame? Let us know in the comments section below.

