"Let's make up for lost time tomorrow" - Returning superstar sends message ahead of WWE RAW

A recently returned WWE Superstar has delivered a message to fans ahead of this week's episode of RAW.

WWE Money in the Bank aired last Saturday in London and featured several shocking moments. Jey Uso pinned Roman Reigns for the first time since 2019, IYO SKY won the Women's Money in the Bank ladder match by using handcuffs, and Drew McIntyre made his triumphant return to the company.

Gunther successfully defended the Intercontinental Championship against Matt Riddle at Money in the Bank. After the match, The Ring General attacked The Original Bro, but Drew McIntyre made the save. McIntyre and Riddle are scheduled to battle Giovanni Vinci and Ludwig Kaiser of Imperium in a tag team match tomorrow night on RAW.

Ahead of tomorrow's show, The Scottish Warrior took to Twitter and delivered a message to the WWE Universe. The former champion vowed to make up for lost time on this week's episode of the red brand.

"One week on… Let’s make up for lost time tomorrow," he tweeted.

Drew McIntyre reflects on his match at WWE WrestleMania 39

Drew McIntyre recently disclosed that the Triple Threat match for the Intercontinental Championship at WrestleMania 39 is one of his favorite matches of his career.

Gunther put the Intercontinental Championship on the line against Drew McIntyre and Sheamus during Night Two of WWE WrestleMania 39 in Los Angeles. The match was one of the best of the weekend, but in the end, The Ring General was once again able to retain the title.

In a recent interview on WWE's The Bump, the veteran disclosed that the Triple Threat match at WrestleMania 39 is one of the best of his career.

"One of my favorite matches I've ever had is in the top three. And it can be in any position, to be honest, to have a WrestleMania match at that level with Sheamus in there and always make the joke, about, you know, I met him when I was 19. He was 43. And it's not a joke cause he's much, much older than me, but I've always dreamed about having that big stage match and to have it at WrestleMania finally. And to have GUNTHER in there was so incredibly talented and physical himself was unreal," said McIntyre. [H/T: WrestlingNews.co]

Gunther is quickly approaching The Honky Tonk Man's record as the longest-reigning Intercontinental Champion of all time. It will be interesting to see if Drew McIntyre can end The Ring General's reign before he gets the chance to accomplish history.

Would you like to see Gunther break The Honky Tonk Man's record? Let us know in the comments section below.

