"Let's not talk again for a while" - Sami Zayn disgusted by WWE personality claiming he is Ucey after RAW

Sami Zayn was not in an excellent mood during his interview with Byron Saxton following this week's episode of WWE RAW.

Overall, The Bloodline had a good night on the red brand this week. Solo Sikoa defeated Elias in a Music City Street Fight in front of the Nashville crowd. Later on WWE RAW, the Honorary Uce teamed up with Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos to defeat Kevin Owens and the Street Profits in a six-man tag team match.

After the bell, The Bloodline attacked Kevin Owens, but Sheamus and Drew McIntyre made the save. McIntyre recently returned to the company on SmackDown to save Sheamus from an attack from The Bloodline.

Byron Saxton interviewed Sami Zayn on this week's episode of RAW Talk. The Honorary Uce was frustrated during the interview and made several demands.

He had Saxton confirm he respected him and was a fan. Sami asked if Byron thought he was "Ucey" and forced him to say the word. Needless to say, Sami was not satisfied with how the WWE personality said it.

"Oh my God, you are a nerd," Sami Zayn told Saxton. "Oh, my God. You know what? That one is actually on me. Apologies, seriously everybody. Don't say it [Feeling Ucey] again. Do not say that ever again. In fact, let's just end the interview now. Is that okay? Can we end it now? Let's not do this again. Let's not talk again for a while." [00:54 - 01:18]

Former WWE manager impressed with Sami Zayn and Bray Wyatt

Sami Zayn had a career year in 2022 in terms of popularity among wrestling fans. Meanwhile, Bray Wyatt's return captivated the wrestling world, and his storyline still plays out every week on WWE SmackDown.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk, wrestling veteran Dutch Mantell praised Sami and Bray for changing the feel of SmackDown.

"But when the mood changes, especially with Sami Zayn and Bray Wyatt, now they got something to show. Now they got something to focus on. Remember, before it was just one thing - Roman Reigns and whoever his opponent was. That was it. Then you got Ricochet every week and The New Day every week, and it was over; it got boring," said Dutch Mantell. [08:47 - 09:10]

Sami Zayn was supposed to have a big night on a recent edition of SmackDown, but John Cena spoiled it. Time will tell if Sami becomes a full-blown Uce in 2023 or if it isn't meant to be.

