Lex Luger and Miss Elizabeth's complicated WCW relationship explained by ex-writer (Exclusive)

Lex Luger and Miss Elizabeth dated while working together in WCW in 1999 and 2000. Vince Russo, the company's former head writer, recently disclosed details about their relationship behind the scenes.

Miss Elizabeth is best known for being the on-screen manager and real-life ex-wife of Macho Man Randy Savage. The popular valet starred in several high-profile WWE storylines. In WCW, however, she only had a small role as Luger's manager after her association with the nWo faction ended.

On Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Outlaws, Russo told host Dr. Chris Featherstone that Miss Elizabeth often complained to Luger about her WCW storylines. Although The Total Package would share the criticisms with Russo, he allegedly had little interest in defending his then-girlfriend.

"If you were on the payroll, you were gonna get involved," Russo said. "That's why all the Nitro Girls got involved. You're gonna come out here and dance every week? Like, seriously? That's why they all got involved. So, I wanted Elizabeth to get more involved, and she didn't wanna get more involved, so what she would do, bro, is constantly kvetch and bellyache to Lex, and then Lex would try to fight her battle, but he really wasn't into fighting her battle." [2:26 – 3:00]

Watch the video above to hear Vince Russo's story about Lex Luger mocking his faith at a Christian wrestling event.

Vince Russo on his "tough" relationship with Lex Luger

Although he had no problem with Lex Luger, Vince Russo believes his work relationship with the former WCW star suffered due to Miss Elizabeth.

According to Russo, the dynamic between Elizabeth and Luger was one of many "weird" things from that era of WCW:

"He was fighting for her reluctantly but, being one of the boys, he understood if you're around you're gonna get involved, so it made my relationship with Lex a little tough. It was more tough on Lex than anything. He was like fighting her battle and I don't think he really wanted to fight her battle, you know what I mean? So, it was just kinda weird, bro. There was a lot of little side things like that going on there, man." [3:02 – 3:45]

In 2003, Elizabeth passed away aged 42 after an accidental overdose of alcohol and painkillers. Luger recently admitted in an interview on Chris Van Vliet's Insight podcast that his lifestyle contributed to his former partner's death.

