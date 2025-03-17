Lex Luger and Randy Savage treated Miss Elizabeth differently, ex-WWE writer says (Exclusive)

Miss Elizabeth had on-screen and off-screen relationships with Lex Luger and Randy Savage during her time in the wrestling business. Vince Russo, WCW and WWE's former head writer, recently explained how the two men treated her differently.

Elizabeth was married to Savage between 1984 and 1992. The former valet began dating Luger in 1999 before she passed away in 2003, aged 42, following an overdose of alcohol and painkillers.

On Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Outlaws, Russo addressed stories about Savage trying to keep Elizabeth away from other wrestlers backstage. He also confirmed Luger did not have the same attitude toward his ex-partner.

"You know the stories of Savage being so overly protective of Elizabeth?" Russo said. "Lex wasn't like that with her. Not at all, not at all. No [never arrived at work inebriated], I never saw that, bro, never. They were one hundred percent professional. At times, like I said, she wasn't happy [with WCW storylines], but they were never unprofessional." [4:47 – 5:20]

Watch the video above to hear Russo disclose details about Luger mocking his Christian faith.

Vince Russo compares Miss Elizabeth's on-screen alliances

In the late 1980s and early 1990s, Miss Elizabeth played a key role in Randy Savage's WWE storylines. The popular manager famously got caught in the middle when Hulk Hogan and Savage's on-screen friendship broke down in 1989. She also married her then-husband in a kayfabe wedding ceremony at SummerSlam 1991.

According to Vince Russo, Miss Elizabeth failed to replicate her WWE success in WCW due to a lack of storytelling:

"I think the difference was that Elizabeth was definitely an intrical part of Savage. Remember when they went through the whole thing, which manager was he gonna go through? And then the Super [Mega] Powers with him and Hogan? She was a very intrical part. Bro, in WCW, she just walked Luger down to the ring. She was never really a part of him. That was never really, really established." [4:09 – 4:42]

In the same episode, Russo said Luger and Miss Elizabeth's "toxic" relationship reminded him of another former wrestling couple.

