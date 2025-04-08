Lex Luger wants a forgotten icon to be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame after him (Exclusive)

As he prepares to finally get immortalized by becoming a WWE Hall of Famer, Lex Luger has expressed his desire to see Miss Elizabeth also get posthumously inducted.

Fans who grew up watching during the 80s and 90s saw Miss Elizabeth as the first lady of pro wrestling. Known for her memorable alliance with "Macho Man" Randy Savage, Miss Elizabeth was inarguably one of the most recognizable and loved valets of the golden era of the business, who also worked with other talents.

Miss Elizabeth later managed Lex Luger, with whom she was in a real-life relationship until her untimely passing in 2003, aged 42.

WWE and Cody Rhodes recently surprised Lex Luger by informing him about a well-deserved Hall of Fame induction. Ahead of the ceremony, The Total Package spoke to Sportskeeda Wrestling's Bill Apter and admitted that he would love to see Miss Elizabeth also get awarded the accolade.

Luger stated:

"Oh, absolutely! For sure, Bill. Yeah. She was the first, I mean, what an impact she had, especially in the 80s. Oh my gosh! Huge! Absolutely (when Bill chimed in, saying Miss Elizabeth was a classy lady)." [From 1:05 onwards]

The 2025 WWE Hall of Fame Class

This year's Hall of Fame will be historic for multiple reasons. The current head booker of the promotion, Triple H, will go in as the headline inductee. The Game is set to receive his second Hall of Fame ring, having gotten his first in 2019 as a member of D-Generation X.

Michelle McCool was selected from the women's side, owing to her successful career in the WWE, which included multiple title wins. Lex Luger's induction is quite possibly the most anticipated of the lot, as the former Royal Rumble winner has one of the most inspiring stories in wrestling.

The Natural Disasters, Typhoon and Earthquake, round off the list of traditional inductees as they will be celebrated for their contributions to tag team wrestling.

For the first time this year, WWE will induct Bret Hart and Stone Cold Steve Austin's WrestleMania 13 match as an 'Immortal Moment' in the Hall of Fame, marking the beginning of a trend that UFC famously incorporated in recent years.

The WWE Hall of Fame will be a star-studded affair as always, and the ceremony will be live from the Fontainebleau Las Vegas on April 18th, 2025.

