Lita reveals she was supposed to win the Women's Title match instead of WWE Hall of Famer

WWE Women's Tag Team Champion Lita recently revealed that she was supposed to win the Women's Championship match at New Year's Revolution in 2005 instead of Trish Stratus.

In late 2004, Stratus and Lita were engaged in a heated feud. In December of that same year, the former member of Team Extreme defeated her rival in the main event of a Monday Night RAW episode to capture the Women's Championship. The following month, the two Hall of Famers had a rematch for the title at the 2005 New Year's Revolution PPV. Stratus then defeated Lita to win her sixth Women's Championship.

On the latest episode of WWE Rivals, Lita revealed that she was supposed to win her title match against Stratus at New Year's Revolution. However, they had to change the finish mid-match after she suffered a legit knee injury.

"I was going to win that night. So, our finish had to be changed on the fly," Lita said. Stratus added: "I ended up becoming champ at that point. Lita had the worst luck at getting injured at the worst time."

Lita further disclosed that she had torn her entire knee. Hence, she was unable to finish the match.

"It was the only time I've never been able to finish a match. They were like, 'Oh, you tore everything in your knee, ACL, MCL, meniscus, all at once. Then I was like, 'cr*p, this means I'm out for a really long time. A really really devastating injury for me," she explained.

Lita is currently one-half of the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions

Despite retiring in late 2006, Lita has made several sporadic appearances on WWE television over the past few years. The four-time Women's Champion also competed in a few matches.

The 47-year-old recently returned on Monday Night RAW to join forces with Becky Lynch against Damage CTRL. The Man and the Hall of Famer defeated Iyo Sky and Dakota Kai to capture the Women's Tag Team Titles for the first time. They will now team up with the recently-returned Trish Stratus to face Damage CTRL at WrestleMania 39.

