Liv Morgan reflects on ruining WWE star's wedding

Liv Morgan has reflected on when she ruined a superstar's wedding on WWE television. Morgan was on hiatus from the company since last July before her return during Royal Rumble 2024.

The former SmackDown Women's Champion returned during the Women's Royal Rumble match on January 27. She made it to the final two superstars in the bout for the second year in a row but once again came up short. Rhea Ripley eliminated Liv Morgan last year to punch her ticket to WrestleMania 39, and this year, it was Bayley who was the last woman standing.

Over the past few years, fans have seen the rise of Liv Morgan in popularity and become a two-time Women's Champion. Before becoming one of the company's top stars, Morgan was part of the Riott Squad faction alongside Ruby Riott (Ruby Soho) and Sarah Logan, now known as Valhalla.

The group was disbanded in April 2019, and later that year, Liv was part of a controversial storyline with Bobby Lashley and Lana, aka CJ Perry. Morgan interrupted Lashley and Perry's wedding ceremony to confess her love for the Ravishing Russian in December 2019.

Both Bobby Lashley and Liv Morgan appeared on WWE's The Bump today. Lashley noted that Morgan ruined his wedding to former superstar Perry.

During today's episode of The Bump, Lashley noted that he will not get married on television again anytime soon. Morgan joked that she had PTSD and that she actually saved Lashley from marrying Lana five years ago.

Liv Morgan shares advice to couples in WWE

Liv Morgan recently shared some words of wisdom to superstars who are dating each other while on WWE's roster.

Speaking with Emily Mae of Sportskeeda Wrestling in an exclusive interview ahead of the premiere of Hulu's Love & WWE: Bianca Belair and Montez Ford, the RAW star noted that it would be a good thing if couples aren't always together.

Morgan suggested WWE couples find another person to travel with so they have some time apart from each other.

"Advice for WWE couples specifically. I mean, I don't know. Maybe you want to ride together separately. That's a lot of time together. That's together at home, that's together at work, that's together on a five-hour car rides, that's together on the airplane. I'm kidding. Maybe I'm not kidding. Maybe have a riding buddy and ride with someone else. Get some break time, and get to miss each other a little bit." [From 02:12 to 02:39]

Liv Morgan has established a loyal fanbase over the years and has disclosed that she is out for revenge upon returning to WWE. It will be interesting to see what the promotion has planned for Morgan at WrestleMania 40.

