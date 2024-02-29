Liv Morgan takes major shot at WWE RAW star

Liv Morgan has called out a WWE RAW star on social media today. The RAW star was on hiatus for several months in 2023 but made her return to the company in the Women's Royal Rumble match in January.

The former SmackDown Women's Champion returned as the 30th entrant in the Women's Royal Rumble match last month. She made it to the final two but was eliminated by Bayley. She also competed in the Women's Elimination Chamber match this past Saturday night and made it to the final two superstars again. However, Becky Lynch eliminated Liv Morgan to earn a Women's World Championship match against Rhea Ripley at WrestleMania XL.

On this week's edition of RAW, Nia Jax attacked Becky Lynch from behind during the opening segment of the show. The Man got her revenge later, attacking The Irresistible Force during her bout with Liv Morgan, causing the match to end in a disqualification. Morgan confronted Lynch after her interference backstage and Big Time Becks said she understood the RAW star's frustration earlier today.

Morgan took to Instagram today to share her Digitial Exclusive ahead of this week's RAW. She took another shot at Lynch in the post and noted that she was rudely interrupted this past Monday night.

"Before Becky so rudely interrupted me..", she wrote.

Liv Morgan reacts to eliminating Jade Cargill at WWE Royal Rumble

Liv Morgan praised Jade Cargill after eliminating her during the Women's Rumble match but noted that she was not ready for her in the match.

Speaking with Lucha Libre Online ahead of the premiere of WWE's new reality show on Hulu, Love & WWE: Bianca & Montez, Morgan said Cargill will be a huge star in the company. However, she also claimed that the former AEW star was not ready for her in the Women's Royal Rumble match.

"I mean, Jade [Cargill] is a big star and she’s gonna be an even bigger star but I did eliminate her. She was not ready for me, she was not prepared for me, she was not expecting me and I showed her exactly why you should never, ever, ever do that. You always have to prepare for Liv because you never know what I’m gonna do," Liv Morgan said.

You can check out the full interview in the video below:

Liv Morgan is determined to get revenge on Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley for attacking her last July, leading to her lengthy hiatus from the company. It will be interesting to see what WWE has planned for the former champion on the road to WrestleMania 40.

