Liv Morgan teases Dominik Mysterio on social media following WWE RAW

Liv Morgan became more popular than she already was in WWE thanks to an angle the creative team had in their back pocket. They executed the curveball last week on RAW after the Women's World Champion sent Becky Lynch packing from the company following a title defense inside a Steel Cage.

This week's episode featured Morgan commenting on making the moves on her rival Rhea Ripley's on-screen partner, Dominik Mysterio. Furthermore, she attempted to do it again, only for The Judgment Day's Finn Bálor to interrupt and stop the champion.

Instead of resisting, Dom seemingly allows the Women's World Champion to do what she wants. This led to speculation about the young Mysterio's intentions, whether he is secretly aligning with Liv Morgan. On the surface, it seems he is not.

Trending

After seemingly liking every post on the former NXT North American Champion's Instagram profile and whichever he is tagged in, Morgan has now shared a photo dump of the two interacting on RAW this week:

The core reason behind all of this, according to Liv herself, is that she wants to take everything away from Rhea Ripley. The latter first betrayed their tag team partnership two years ago to join The Judgment Day, then put her on the bench during the summer of last year. Following this week's episode of the red brand, it appears WWE also wants answers from Mami.

Liv Morgan, Rhea Ripley and "Dirty" Dom at WWE SummerSlam?

Wrestling journalist Dave Meltzer speculated on where this angle is going as it is already one of the most viewed on the internet. People seem genuinely intrigued, and WWE knows a thing or two about striking while the iron is hot.

On the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Radio, Meltzer stated that if Ripley is cleared to wrestle and the company brings her back in time for The Biggest Party of the Summer, perhaps "Dirty" Dom will also be involved in the title contest. He might have to choose between Liv Morgan and Mami.

"That's going to be Rhea Ripley vs. Liv Morgan, with Dominik making the choice in some form. I mean, it's got to be at SummerSlam or whenever she is ready. I don't know what her timetable is. But yeah, that's what it's got to build to," Meltzer said.

Dave Meltzer also noted that this is the first time Liv Morgan came off as a star on WWE TV. He added that despite Rhea Ripley and Becky Lynch not being part of the division at the moment, the current Women's World Champion is capably drawing eyes and holding the attention.

Do you expect "Dirty" Dom to play a significant role in the inevitable title match between Liv Morgan and Rhea Ripley? Hit the Discuss button and sound off!

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback