Logan Paul claims he could have met WWE legend at Royal Rumble

Logan Paul was apparently so busy preparing for his match at Royal Rumble 2024 that he did not meet a WWE legend.

Paul defended his United States Championship at the Royal Rumble Premium Live Event against Kevin Owens, who had earned the opportunity after winning an eight-man tournament. Owens was close to beating Paul after using brass knuckles to knock out the champion.

However, KO forgot to get rid of the evidence and the referee saw him wearing it before reaching the three-count. Thus, Paul retained his title via disqualification and Owens was not happy. He attacked the champion after the match and put him through the announce table with a powerbomb.

On a recent episode of the Impaulsive podcast, Logan Paul was asked by guest Rick Ross if he was a fan of Hulk Hogan. Paul shared that he could have 'linked up' with Hogan at the PLE, but he was too busy preparing for his match against Kevin Owens.

"We were supposed to link up actually two days ago (at Royal Rumble) but I was just in the zone before my match," Logan said. "I just wanted to focus. It's hard, nah. We gotta get you in there, Rick, running ropes." [H/T Fightful]

WWE recently celebrated Hulk Hogan's 40th anniversary with a video package three weeks ago on WWE RAW. Hogan hyped up the two Royal Rumble matches, as well as WrestleMania 40.

Logan Paul shows support for Cody Rhodes amid WrestleMania 40 drama

Cody Rhodes has received plenty of support from the WWE Universe after The Rock seemingly took over his main event spot at WrestleMania 40 against Roman Reigns. Several WWE superstars have also voiced their support for Rhodes, including Logan Paul.

"We want Cody," Paul wrote on X.

It's interesting to note that Paul is reportedly not on good terms with The Rock. They had a falling out back in 2017 after Paul's viral video in Japan's Aokigahara Forest was not received well by many. It ruined his reputation at the time, but he has since recovered and turned over a new leaf, his fans believe.

However, it did supposedly cost him his friendship with The Rock, who he considered as one of his heroes growing up.

