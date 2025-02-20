Logan Paul hurls massive insults at the WWE Universe

Logan Paul and the WWE Universe have a strong love-hate relationship. The industry has acknowledged how quickly the social media star learned to wrestle on a higher level, and he has been pushed as a top talent by Triple H. Paul has done himself no favors with his latest viral jabs at the WWE fanbase.

The Maverick was a heel long before he began his wrestling career. Paul is currently a top villain on RAW who gained more heat after defeating Rey Mysterio in Monday's Elimination Chamber qualifier, right after a tense in-ring exchange with CM Punk. An ongoing debacle with a popular WWE couple is also doing damage. Logan officially debuted inside the Elimination Chamber last year and will return to the brutal structure in less than two weeks.

Michael Cole went viral earlier this week due to his chat with Paul on the Impaulsive podcast after making shocking statements about Vince McMahon. A later discussion saw Cole comment on the heel dynamic being fun, adding that he believes the WWE Universe is too sophisticated for some directions these days. Paul asked Cole if he was sure about that, and The Voice of WWE stood firm. The Ultimate Influencer then proceeded to bash the fans.

"Just cause sometimes when I'm walking down the aisle, and I'm looking out, and 'sophistication' is the last word that comes to mind. [Cole laughs] Trust me, Michael... I look them in the eyes, and sometimes I'm just like, 'Whoa! There's nothing going on," Logan Paul said. [From 30:07 to 31:00]

Paul's co-host Mike Majlak joked that Logan was doing his "heel thing," and Cole agreed, but Paul insisted he was serious about what he sees in the crowd. Cole was adamant that he did not want to bury the WWE Universe, and he sees them as more sophisticated than before as they "get it" most of the time.

Logan Paul returning to WWE Elimination Chamber

Logan Paul will return to World Wrestling Entertainment's Elimination Chamber structure for the second time during the 15th Elimination Chamber PLE on March 1 at Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. Below is the updated lineup:

Trish Stratus and Tiffany Stratton vs. Nia Jax and Candice LeRae

Unsanctioned Match: Kevin Owens vs. Sami Zayn

Kevin Owens vs. Sami Zayn Women's Elimination Chamber Match: Liv Morgan vs. Alexa Bliss vs. Bianca Belair vs. Bayley vs. Naomi vs. Roxanne Perez

Liv Morgan vs. Alexa Bliss vs. Bianca Belair vs. Bayley vs. Naomi vs. Roxanne Perez Men's Elimination Chamber Match: John Cena vs. CM Punk vs. Drew McIntyre vs. Logan Paul vs. Jacob Fatu vs. Seth Rollins

Rhea Ripley will defend her Women's World Championship against the Women's Elimination Chamber winner at WrestleMania 41 if she can retain over IYO SKY at RAW on March 3. The winner of the Men's Elimination Chamber will challenge Undisputed Champion Cody Rhodes on The Grandest Stage of Them All.

