Logan Paul provokes Jey Uso with message following RAW absence 

Logan Paul provoked Jey Uso today with a message on social media following his absence from this week's edition of WWE RAW. The Maverick will be challenging Main Event Jey for the World Heavyweight Championship at Saturday Night's Main Event on May 24.

Paul knocked out Uso with a surprise attack earlier this month following RAW. The former United States Champion was not on this past Monday's edition of the red brand, but took to his Instagram story today to share a two-word message ahead of his title match.

"It's on," he wrote.

Paul sent a message ahead of his title match later this month. [Image credit: Logan Paul's Instagram story]

Gunther confronted Jey Uso this past Monday on WWE RAW and revealed that he would be challenging for the World Heavyweight Championship next month. The Ring General will be competing for the title on the June 9 edition of the red brand in Phoenix, Arizona.

Major WWE star claims Logan Paul wants to be his tag team partner

Dominik Mysterio recently shared that Logan Paul wanted to become his tag team partner in WWE.

The 28-year-old captured the Intercontinental Championship at WrestleMania 41, and it was his first singles title victory on the main roster. Dirty Dom has successfully defended the Intercontinental Championship twice against Pena since winning it at The Show of Shows last month.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Riju Dasgupta, Mysterio disclosed that Paul wanted to team up with him. However, he noted that it wasn't the right time as he had a lot going on at the moment.

"He's just upset because he's been wanting to be a tag team with me, and I've been telling him it's not the right time. I'm a little bit busy. I've got other things on my mind. But, yeah, we'll see what happens." [5:11 – 5:27]

You can check out the interview in the video below:

Jey Uso defeated Gunther via submission to win the World Heavyweight Championship at WWE WrestleMania 41. Only time will tell if The Yeet Master can defeat Logan Paul at Saturday Night's Main Event to retain the title.

