Logan Paul shares must-see footage of behind-the-scenes Triple H conversation

The WWE Universe has embraced Logan Paul, perhaps better than we've ever seen a celebrity in the world of wrestling. Triple H has been one of Logan's key supporters, and is vocal about his value to the company. Paul's WWE journey has put new eyeballs on the product, and provided unique content, such as the latest footage released by the RAW Superstar.

The Maverick returned to London last month for RAW, where he had a heated in-ring exchange with AJ Styles to build to WrestleMania 41. The showdown ended with Paul nailing a Pulverizer after avoiding a Styles Clash. The YouTube star revealed a behind-the-scenes look at RAW in London in his latest vlog.

Paul is seen walking through The O2 Arena when he spots promotional banners on the wall, featuring John Cena in the center, then Cody Rhodes to the left, followed by Gunther, Rhea Ripley, Xavier Woods, and Kofi Kingston. Jey Uso is on the other side of Cena, followed by Penta, Liv Morgan, and Logan.

The Ultimate Influencer's frustration grows when he keeps spotting the graphic backstage, then Logan Paul is seen approaching Triple H near the ringside area during pre-RAW rehearsals. The tone of the conversation shows the relationship between the top WWE stars.

"Dude, I was walking outside, and I think there's a mistake or something on some of the tapestry. They put me on the end, I feel like I should be a couple spots over, just because... like, yeah... I was on the end and kind of cut-off, you could barely see me," Logan Paul said. [From 9:35 to 9:47]

WWE's Chief Content Officer responded like a boss should: with honesty. Triple H played along and admitted he wanted the company's graphic designers to leave the PRIME co-owner off the promotional material, jokingly adding that he was disappointed when he came to work and saw the botch.

"That was my plan, though. We tried to cut you all the way off, but they kept you in there somehow. I was disappointed when I got in [and saw you on there]," Triple H said. [From 9:48 to 9:53]

Logan Paul will step onto The Grandest Stage of Them All for the fourth time later this month. His in-ring debut came at WrestleMania 38 as he and The Miz defeated The Mysterios. One year later in 2023, Paul came up short against Seth Rollins, and at WrestleMania 40 he retained the United States Championship over Randy Orton and Kevin Owens.

Logan Paul confirmed for WWE WrestleMania 41

World Wrestling Entertainment will present WrestleMania 41 in ten days. Below is the updated card:

Night One: Women's Championship: Tiffany Stratton (c) vs. Charlotte Flair

Women's Championship: Tiffany Stratton (c) vs. Charlotte Flair Night One: World Heavyweight Championship: Gunther (c) vs. Jey Uso

World Heavyweight Championship: Gunther (c) vs. Jey Uso Night One: Roman Reigns vs. CM Punk vs. Seth Rollins

Roman Reigns vs. CM Punk vs. Seth Rollins Night Two: Women's World Championship Triple Threat: IYO SKY (c) vs. Bianca Belair vs. Rhea Ripley

Women's World Championship Triple Threat: IYO SKY (c) vs. Bianca Belair vs. Rhea Ripley Night Two: Undisputed Championship: Cody Rhodes (c) vs. John Cena

Undisputed Championship: Cody Rhodes (c) vs. John Cena AJ Styles vs. Logan Paul

Jade Cargill vs. Naomi

Rey Mysterio vs. El Grande Americano

Women's Tag Team Championship: Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez (c) vs. Gauntlet Match winners

Intercontinental Championship Fatal 4 Way: Bron Breakker (c) vs. Penta vs. Finn Balor vs. Dominik Mysterio

United States Championship: LA Knight (c) vs. Jacob Fatu

WrestleMania Vegas will air live from Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, April 19 and Sunday, April 20. Fans in the United States can watch on Peacock, while Netflix will carry the show for international viewers.

