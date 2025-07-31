Logan Paul suffers blackout in private jet ahead of WWE SummerSlam; reason revealed

Logan Paul faced some minor problems with his private jet ahead of WWE SummerSlam. The Maverick revealed the issues he encountered this past Friday on SmackDown, other than Jelly Roll hitting him with the Black Hole Slam in front of his hometown fans in Cleveland.Paul returned to the place where he was born and raised for Friday's episode of SmackDown. He was joined by Drew McIntyre, and they were confronted by Randy Orton and Jelly Roll, whom they are set to face on Night 1 of SummerSlam this Saturday.On his YouTube vlog for his appearance on SmackDown, Logan Paul and his crew celebrated one of their members' birthdays inside their rented private jet. As the party was ongoing midflight, some of the equipment was going on and off until the lights completely went out.It was quickly fixed as the crew found out that a faulty switch. They used electrical tape to hold the switch in place, with the pilot sharing a potential explanation for the malfunction.&quot;This G5 was $15,000 cheaper than every other airplane on the market,&quot; the pilot said. [From 11:34 to 11:39]Check out the video below:Logan Paul landed safely since he was able to upload his YouTube vlog just in time before the SummerSlam go-home episode of SmackDown this Friday.Logan Paul helps Drew McIntyre settle his passport issue ahead of SummerSlamThe celebrity tag team match at SummerSlam was in jeopardy earlier this week when Drew McIntyre was not allowed to go back to the United States. Luckily for McIntyre, Logan Paul had some powerful &quot;friends&quot; who were able to help the WWE Superstar return to American soil.McIntyre claimed that his passport issues were caused by Jelly Roll while also taking a shot at The Miz for trying to convince Paul to replace him for their match this Saturday. The Maverick even appeared in the video below to warn Jelly Roll and Randy Orton.This year's SummerSlam will be the first-ever two-night Premium Live Event that is not a WrestleMania. It will be held at the MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, on August 2 and 3.While using any quotes from this article, please credit the original source and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling.