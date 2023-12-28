"Love you sis" - Zelina Vega sends heartfelt message to AEW star

WWE SmackDown star Zelina Vega has sent a heartfelt message to a current AEW star.

Zelina Vega is currently a Latino World Order faction member on SmackDown. Santos Escobar betrayed the faction and cost Rey Mysterio the United States Championship at Crown Jewel in November. Angel Garza and Humberto Carrillo have also returned to the main roster and aligned with Santos Escobar on WWE SmackDown.

Vega celebrated her 33rd birthday today and received a message from a former superstar. AEW star Saraya, formerly known as Paige, took to social media to send a heartfelt birthday message to Vega. She referred to the SmackDown star as her "pocket psycho" and added that she can't wait to see her again.

"Happy birthday to my sweet pocket psycho!! I love you so much sister!! Have the best day ever. Can’t wait to see you again and also bring sister Sundays back on stream 😈! @ZelinaVegaWWE💕", she wrote.

The LWO member responded to Saraya's birthday message and told the former WWE Superstar that she loved her.

"Love you sis 🫶🥰 thank you! #sistersunday", she wrote.

Zelina Vega reveals she wants to manage Randy Orton in WWE

Zelina Vega recently disclosed that she would like to be the manager for Randy Orton.

The Viper returned during the Men's WarGames match last month at Survivor Series and helped Cody Rhodes' team defeat The Judgment Day. He had been out of action with a back injury since the May 20, 2022 edition of SmackDown.

Speaking with Sportskeeda Wrestling in an exclusive interview, the inaugural Queen's Crown tournament winner was asked who she would like to manage in the company. She named Randy Orton and claimed she had much in common with The Legend Killer.

"Randy Orton. Yeah, I think him and I have a lot in common. I think that when it comes to just mentally, we have a lot in common, you know, common goals and things. So, definitely Randy Orton." [From 0:47 onwards]

You can check out the full interview in the video below:

Zelina Vega used to serve as the manager for AEW star Andrade El Idolo while he was in WWE and the two stars recently revealed that they missed each other. It will be interesting to see what the promotion has planned for Vega on the road to WrestleMania 40.

