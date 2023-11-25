Major betrayal at WWE Survivor Series 2023 to set up an unexpected match for Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 40, predicts veteran

Former WWE tag team champion Rene Dupree believes Cody Rhodes and Randy Orton could turn on each other at Survivor Series.

The American Nightmare challenged Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship earlier this year at WrestleMania 39. However, he failed to dethrone The Tribal Chief. Meanwhile, he will team up with Sami Zayn, Seth Rollins, Jey Uso, and the returning Randy Orton to face The Judgment Day and Drew McIntyre in a WarGames match tonight at Survivor Series.

While many believe Rhodes would face Reigns again at WrestleMania 40, Dupree predicted on his Cafe de Rene podcast that he might go head-to-head against The Viper at the Show of Shows after turning on each other at Survivor Series.

"I can see some type of angle between Orton and Cody in this match where they turn on each other, possibly. And that could be a 'Mania match, Orton versus Cody," he said. [27:00 - 27:16]

Another WWE legend thinks Randy Orton could betray Cody Rhodes at Survivor Series: WarGames

WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray Dudley also predicted that Randy Orton could betray Cody Rhodes following their WarGames match at Survivor Series: WarGames.

The wrestling legend claimed it could start a final feud for The American Nightmare before he squares off against Roman Reigns in their rumored WrestleMania 40 match.

"Imagine the babyfaces go over in the WarGames. And as they are getting their hands raised, RKO out of nowhere from Randy to Cody to set up the last hurdle in the hardtime story before Cody gets to Roman. Randy wants a shot. Randy is a four-time champion would definitely want a shot at Roman Reigns because of what The Bloodline did to him," he said. "And Randy's whole thing is gonna be, 'You knew I was a Viper when you called me. I can't be trusted."

He continued:

"You guys all know that. I want that championship in that main event spot at WrestleMania just as much as you do Cody.' So, I think there's a story there, a very good final story, not like something just thrown in for Cody to do. But a very good final story and final hurdle before we get to Cody versus Roman," Bully Ray added on Busted Open Podcast.

