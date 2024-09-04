Major botch on WWE RAW has seemingly gone unnoticed

This week's Monday Night RAW saw a confrontation between two top WWE Superstars backstage. However, their conversation reportedly included an inaccurate claim.

The two superstars in question are the Intercontinental Champion Bron Breakker and Jey Uso. Last Monday, Breakker confronted the former Bloodline member backstage to ask him to withdraw from the IC Title number one contender's tournament. During their conversation, the former NXT Champion claimed none of Jey's family members has ever defeated a member of his family.

The Intercontinental Champion's claim, however, is reportedly inaccurate. On the Rebooked podcast, former WWE star Matthew Rehwoldt (fka Aiden English) stated that a fan has pointed out that Jey's Father, Rikishi, and Samu, The Headshrinkers, have indeed defeated Breakker's father, Rick, and uncle, Scott, The Steiner Brothers, in three tag team matches in 1993, according to Cage Match Internet Wrestling Database.

While Rehwoldt disclosed that he did not verify the fan's information, Sportskeeda did. According to Cage Match, the three matches happened in two days, May 21 and 22, at WWE house shows. Two of these square-offs took place in Pennsylvania while they fought the third in New Jersey.

The apparent botch has seemingly gone unnoticed by most WWE fans. Only very few picked on it and posted about it on X/Twitter.

Jey Uso will compete in a Fatal Four-Way Match next Monday on WWE RAW

On the August 26 episode of Monday Night RAW, Jey Uso defeated Karrion Kross and Kofi Kingston in a Triple-Threat Match to advance in the Intercontinental Title number one contender's Tournament.

Next Monday, the 39-year-old will square off against Pete Dunne, Ilja Dragunov, and Braun Strowman in a Fatal Four-Way Match in the tournament's final. Ahead of the anticipated clash, Jey teamed up with Damian Priest to defeat The Judgment Day in the main event of the last episode of the red brand.

Despite his legendary career in the Stamford-based company, Jey Uso has never won a singles championship. It would be interesting to see if he would be the one to dethrone Bron Breakker.

