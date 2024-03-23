Major Roman Reigns rival teases joining forces

A former rival of Roman Reigns has seemingly teased joining forces ahead of tonight's edition of WWE SmackDown. This week's episode of the blue brand will take place in Wisconsin.

The Tribal Chief will be appearing on tonight's show to have a face-to-face interaction with Cody Rhodes. The Head of the Table was a guest on The Pat McAfee Show today and took a shot at CM Punk. The controversial star tore his triceps during the Men's Royal Rumble Match and will be forced to miss WrestleMania XL. Punk will however make an appearance on Monday's edition of WWE RAW in Chicago. Drew McIntyre, who until recently had bad blood with Reigns and his stable, seems to have moved on and has been picking on Punk lately.

McIntyre has taken credit for injuring CM Punk and has continued to take shots at the veteran as he recovers from injury. McIntyre and Reigns have had their differences in the past, as Solo Sikoa made his main roster debut at Clash at the Castle 2022 to cost The Scottish Warrior his shot at the title. However, McIntyre appears to be on the same page as Reigns when it comes to CM Punk and shared a hilarious reaction as seen in his post below.

Drew McIntyre reveals he wants to face Roman Reigns again in WWE

Drew McIntyre and Roman Reigns may be on separate brands at the moment, but their rivalry is not finished.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling last year, the former champion noted that he likely won't be challenging Roman Reigns in the near future. However, he added that he will always be going after him because he has never been able to take him down.

"Can't imagine Roman anytime soon just because I'm on the RAW roster right now. But if the opportunity presents itself, I'm always gonna go for Roman. He's been like my Kryptonite since I returned to WWE. I have never got that victory over him in the past six years," said Drew McIntyre. [2:16 - 2:32]

You can check out the video below:

Drew McIntyre has the chance to become World Heavyweight Champion when he battles Seth Rollins at WWE WrestleMania XL. It will also be fascinating to see if Roman Reigns can defeat Cody Rhodes at The Show of Shows for the second year in a row.

