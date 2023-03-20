Major segments reportedly set for WWE RAW that will have implications for WrestleMania 39 

WrestleMania Goes Hollywood is less than two weeks away, which means WWE will be looking to load their weekly shows with segments that will propel major storylines heading into The Grandest Stage of Them All.

As per a report by WRKD Wrestling, Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn vs. Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions, The Usos, will be made official for WrestleMania 39 in the opening segment.

Furthermore, in the penultimate edition of Monday Night RAW tonight ahead of the company's biggest show of the year, Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes will reportedly close the show with the company looking to put a "shine" on Solo Sikoa during the segment.

It was also noted that NXT Superstar Grayson Waller would appear on the red brand tonight to build his match against Johnny Gargano, which is scheduled to take place at NXT Stand & Deliver on April 1.

Previously announced for tonight's show includes: The First-Ever Impaulsive TV segment featuring Logan Paul & The Miz, WWE United States Champion Austin Theory vs. Montez Ford, WWE RAW Women's Champion Bianca Belair & Asuka vs. Chelsea Green & Carmella, and Maximum Male Models vs. Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson.

Cody Rhodes wanted Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn to make amends on WWE SmackDown

The 2023 Royal Rumble winner will face The Tribal Chief in the main event of WrestleMania 39 Night Two, and it seems The American Nightmare is keen to inflict more damage on The Bloodline.

On Friday Night SmackDown this past week, Cody Rhodes called out both Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens in the show's opening segment and asked them to call a truce to try and put them on the same page to take down The Bloodline.

Despite Owens initially refusing and walking out on the two, The Prizefighter wound up hugging Sami Zayn by the end of the show. Fans went bonkers at the moment, with an AEW star calling it a "great moment on television."

The two have finally set aside their issues and it looks like we are heading towards a blockbuster tag team match at WrestleMania 39. The bout was considered to be the main event of Night One, but new reports indicate that another match will close the show instead.

Do you think Sami Zayn, Kevin Owens, and Cody Rhodes will end the historic reigns of The Bloodline members at WrestleMania 39? Sound off in the comments section below.

