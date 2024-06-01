Major star turned down $3 million offer to sign new deal with WWE, thinks veteran, for significant reason

One of WWE's biggest stars over the past decade reportedly became a free agent a few hours ago as her contract expired. Meanwhile, wrestling veteran Jonathan Coachman believes she probably turned down a $2-3 million offer to sign a new deal.

The superstar in question is Becky Lynch. The Man recently dropped the Women's World Championship to Liv Morgan at King and Queen of the Ring. Last Monday, she lost again to the former Riott Squad member in a Steel Cage match on RAW. As she teased going away for a while on social media, reports suggest she has become a free agent as of today, June 1st.

On the Behind The Turnbuckle podcast, wrestling veteran Jonathan Coachman claimed Lynch probably had a financial disagreement with the company. The former Interim General Manager of RAW stated that the former Women's World Champion probably values herself more than the new owners of the promotion do.

"The parent company that bought WWE, it's no longer Vince in charge. And I don't even know if it's Triple H or Nick Khan in charge to be honest with you. But a lot of the WWE OGs are getting kicked to the wayside. And I don't think the new regime values some of the talent as much as the talent think that they should. And I think Becky Lynch falls right into that category," he said.

Coachman pointed out that Lynch believes she is on the same level as her husband, Seth Rollins. Hence, she might have turned down a $2-3 million offer to sign a new deal. The Man was reportedly earning $3.1 million in her previous contract.

"And when your husband or your better half or the father of your child, whatever you wanna call Seth Rollins, is now on the shelf and he's making a really what $4-5 million a year probably, that to me takes away a lot of the negotiating power that she could have because I think she believes that she's on the same level as Seth. And I just don't know, I mean, to me, you give me 2 million, I'm walking away happy. I think she turns down 2 million. And I think she did turn down $2-3 million. That's just by guess, Tommy." [From 08:52 to 09:47]

Ex-WWE host thinks Becky Lynch could step away from wrestling to focus on her family

Former WWE host Matt Camp has also addressed Becky Lynch's future following the expiry of her contract with the Stamford-based company. While he disclosed that he does not believe she will move to AEW, he claimed she could step away from the squared circle to focus on her family.

The former RAW Talk host pointed out that the former Women's World Champion might even have another child with her husband, Seth Rollins.

"I think she's earned the right to, if she wants to (...) step away, be a mom, maybe she wants to have another kid. It's her business. You know, it's tough when you have her and Seth [Rollins] both on the road. Seth recovering right now. She has certainly earned the chance to walk away," Camp said.

With current AEW star Chris Jericho not ruling out the possibility of Lynch jumping ship to Tony Khan's promotion, it would be interesting to see what The Man's next step will be.

