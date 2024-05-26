Major superstar must turn heel, says veteran, to challenge Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship

Since winning the Undisputed WWE Championship at WrestleMania XL, Cody Rhodes has defended the title against AJ Styles and Logan Paul. A wrestling veteran now believes another top superstar should not challenge The American Nightmare for the championship unless he turns heel first.

While Rhodes successfully defeated The Maverick last night at King and Queen of the Ring PLE, another major superstar, Randy Orton, failed to win the King of the Ring crown and earn a shot at the Undisputed WWE Championship at SummerSlam. Although many have expressed their desire to see The Viper face his former Legacy teammate, wrestling veteran Matt Morgan urged the company to hold off on that feud.

Morgan claimed it was not the right time to pull the trigger on that storyline, claiming it would be boring as both wrestlers are babyfaces. However, he pointed out it would work if The Viper turned into a menacing heel. Both WWE Superstars share a history and that only adds layers to a possible storyline between the two.

"I don't know. It's such a boring match. That's gonna be such a boring match, especially with two babyfaces. Unless Randy becomes and a**hole heel, which is what he's best at, I'm not gonna be emotionally invested in it, I'm sorry. 'But they have history...' Yes, they did when Randy Orton was a pri*k, ripping urinals off the wall, trying to pop Cody. Yes, that back then, they were," he said. [21:37 - 21:58]

You can check out his comments in the video below:

Randy Orton addressed his relationship with Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes

Randy Orton and Cody Rhodes seemingly have a close relationship since their time together as teammates in The Legacy. In an interview with GiveMeSport, The Viper recalled some memories from nearly a decade and a half ago.

The WWE legend disclosed that Rhodes was like a "babysitter" for him, driving him around from town to town. He claimed he might not have reached where he is today without The American Nightmare.

"When he came up, I was still in a period of time when I needed a babysitter. As much as he puts me over for me taking him under my wing when he was brand new, he drove me around town to town. Cody probably is responsible for getting me town to town safely for a good three years of my career. If it wasn't for him I might not be here right now. He was my babysitter after the show," he said.

Rhodes and Orton currently seem to be going in different directions. However, it would be interesting to see if The American Nightmare and The Viper would eventually cross paths.

Would you like to see Randy Orton challenge Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship? Hit the Discuss button and sound off.

