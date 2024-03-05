As The Bloodline's Special Counsel in WWE, Paul Heyman often takes on the burden of taking care of business predominantly pertaining to Roman Reigns.

The Wiseman has always ruffled the feathers of either brand's general managers, be it SmackDown's Nick Aldis or RAW's Adam Pearce. This has led to many interactions between him and the officials on television.

Paul Heyman's Hall of Fame induction announcement made several top names in the industry break character to praise the veteran. Adam Pearce has now joined them on Instagram:

"Congrats, Paul E," wrote Pearce.

Much like Adam Pearce, Chief Content Officer Triple H also praised Heyman on social media, acknowledging the latter as the "Wiseman," promoter, manager, and executive. At 58 years young, fans and contemporaries alike know without a shadow of a doubt that Paul Heyman is most deserving of this honor.

WWE acknowledged Paul Heyman's association with Brock Lesnar

Brock Lesnar's alleged involvement in Vince McMahon's scandal led to the company removing The Beast from their opening video for every show and the WWE 2K24 video game (except Showcase mode).

Despite this, following Paul Heyman's news being made official, the company acknowledged The Wiseman's association with Brock Lesnar. The former has long been his advocate on television. The two have been part of some of the most iconic angles, including the end of The Undertaker's 21-year WrestleMania undefeated streak in 2014.

Aside from The Beast, Heyman was also involved in top angles with CM Punk during the latter's historic WWE Championship reign between 2011 and 2013. Since 2020, he has been The Bloodline's Special Counsel, with his allegiance directed to Roman Reigns.

Aside from these names, Heyman has also managed The Big Show, Kurt Angle, Rob Van Dam, Claudio Castagnoli (FKA Cesaro), Curtis Axel, and Ryback. While not all of the "Paul Heyman Guys" found success associating with The Wiseman, Heyman remains arguably the most captivating on-screen manager of all time.

