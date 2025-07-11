Major WWE star kicked out of The Bloodline ahead of SmackDown

By Robert Lentini
Modified Jul 11, 2025 21:51 GMT
Sikoa is the leader of a powerful faction on SmackDown. [Image credit: WWE.com]
A major WWE star has seemingly been kicked out of The Bloodline ahead of this week's episode of SmackDown. The July 11 edition of the blue brand will air live from the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee.

A new shirt for Solo Sikoa's faction has been released on WWE Shop ahead of this week's episode of SmackDown. The faction has been given the name "My Family Tree", but a major star was left off the design of their new t-shirt, seemingly signifying that he is no longer aligned with the group.

Tama Tonga is currently out with an injury, but has been aligned with Solo Sikoa in the past. However, WWE has released a new shirt for My Family Tree, and Tama is not on it. Sikoa, Tonga Loa, Talla Tonga (Hikuleo), and JC Mateo are featured on the shirt, and you can check it out in the post below.

Solo Sikoa defeated Jacob Fatu at Night of Champions last month in Saudi Arabia to win the United States Championship, and it was his first singles title win on the main roster.

Former WWE writer praises Solo Sikoa for improving his promo skills

Wrestling legend Vince Russo recently praised Solo Sikoa for improving his work on the microphone.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's BroDown show, Russo noted that some stars on the roster have improved, while others have not. The veteran stated that Sikoa's name was at the top of his list of superstars who had gotten better and complimented him on his promos on SmackDown.

"He’s great. Here’s the thing guys. You can when people have improved. Some people have improved, some people haven’t... There are talents that are absolutely, without a shadow of a doubt, improving and getting better, and I would say Solo is at the top of the list," he said.

You can check out Vince Russo's comments in the video below:

Sikoa attempted to become the leader of The Bloodline after Roman Reigns lost the Undisputed WWE Championship to Cody Rhodes last year. However, he failed to do so and lost a Tribal Combat match to Roman Reigns on the debut episode of RAW on Netflix in January 2025. It will be interesting to see what the company has planned for Sikoa's new faction on SmackDown in the weeks ahead.

Edited by Robert Lentini
