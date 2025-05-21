Major WWE star makes disturbing urgent plea to Jey Uso over Logan Paul title fear

WWE will present its 39th Saturday Night's Main Event in just four days. Jey Uso will defend the World Heavyweight Championship for the second time since dethroning Gunther at WrestleMania 41. Logan Paul is coming off a big win over AJ Styles and is dead-set on winning gold. People within WWE are worried about Paul's future, and one of those superstars just made a unique plea to Uso.

Karrion Kross earned some backstage heat for his viral rant after Logan Paul beat AJ Styles at WrestleMania 41, as admitted on The Ariel Helwani Show. The former NXT Champion noted that he still has not heard from Paul, but he also clarified his alleged hatred of the PRIME boss by praising him as an amazing athlete who he has no problem with. The 39-year-old then confessed he does have an issue with the idea of rewarding mainstream stars with certain liberties and privileges that could be delegated to dedicated talents. Kross just revealed the one way he thinks Jey Uso can prevent a significant disaster on Saturday in Tampa: cheat to win.

The Herald of Doomsday does not want The Maverick as World Heavyweight Champion. Speaking with Helwani, Kross said people would be upset with his Paul praise, also indicating several in WWE share his opinion on certain liberties and privileges. Kross then pitched a big idea for Uso, which would see him revert to ruthless, underhanded Jey of The OG Bloodline, not babyface Main Event Jey. The cliffhanger came when Kross tried to imagine Paul with the gold.

"I really hope to God Jey winds up cheating in that match with him, because if that guy [Paul] winds up winning the World Title... I don't know what the hell is going to happen. He needs to do everything he possibly can and go back to OG Bloodline Jey. I'll tell you that right now," Karrion Kross said. [From 28:04 to 28:17]

Karrion Kross and Jey Uso have shared the ring just once outside of the 2024 Royal Rumble. RAW on August 26, 2024 saw Jey defeat Kross and Kofi Kingston in the first round of an Intercontinental Championship contender's tournament.

Jey Uso to defend at WWE SNME

Jey Uso retained the World Heavyweight Championship earlier this month in a RAW DQ loss to Seth Rollins, and now his second title defense will come against Logan Paul at WWE SNME 39 in Tampa. Below is the updated lineup:

CM Punk and Sami Zayn vs. Seth Rollins and Bron Breakker World Heavyweight Championship: Jey Uso (c) vs. Logan Paul Steel Cage: Damian Priest vs. Drew McIntyre Non-Title: Undisputed WWE Champion John Cena vs. R-Truth

Saturday Night's Main Event XXXIX is scheduled for the Yuengling Center in Tampa, FL this weekend. This is the same venue as Sunday's NXT Battleground and Monday's RAW. SNME will air live at 8pm ET on Peacock and NBC.

