Major WWE star makes heartwarming claim about AJ Lee

A popular WWE Superstar made a heartwarming claim about AJ Lee ahead of tonight's episode of RAW. Lee is scheduled to appear on the red brand in Wisconsin following her surprise return this past Friday on SmackDown.Meanwhile, Bayley hasn't competed in a match on WWE television since teaming up with Lyra Valkyria in a loss to The Judgment Day's Roxanne Perez and Raquel Rodriguez on the July 21 edition of RAW. Bayley took to social media ahead of tonight's episode of the red brand to make a heartfelt claim about AJ Lee. She shared a video of herself giving Lee a hug in the past and claimed that it was the best hug she had ever received.&quot;Best hug of my life!!!&quot; Bayley wrote.The Role Model has been featured in vignettes in recent weeks that show her hearing the voices of her previous gimmicks in her head. Lyra Valkyria expressed concern for the veteran and stated to RAW General Manager Adam Pearce that she was worried about her well-being.Vince Russo reacts to AJ Lee's return to WWEWrestling legend Vince Russo recently commented on AJ Lee's return to the company this past Friday night on WWE SmackDown.Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's BroDown podcast, Russo claimed that Becky Lynch should not have been afraid of the former Divas Champion during her return. He noted that Lee was a smaller star, and The Man should have stood up to her as a competitor.&quot;That look on her [face]. Who is telling her to play it that way, man? I mean, come on, bro, listen, look at the size of AJ Lee. The proper response is you smile, and now if you're The Man, if you're a real competitor, you're going to [be like], you know, 'Okay, yeah, great.' You know what I'm saying? You're going to smile. Unless it is a monster coming down the ramp,&quot; Russo said.The goat @rextheyoungogLINKI can’t wait for this AJ Lee, Seth Rollins, Becky lynch, and cm punk segment!!!Lee has not competed in a match since teaming up with Naomi and Paige (aka Saraya) to defeat Natalya and The Bella Twins (Nikki and Brie Bella) on the March 30, 2015, edition of WWE RAW. It will be fascinating to see what the 38-year-old has to say on RAW later tonight.