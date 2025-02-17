Major WWE star reminds Seth Rollins of their history ahead of showdown on RAW

A major WWE Superstar reminded Seth Rollins of their history ahead of their showdown on RAW. The road to Elimination Chamber 2025 will continue with tomorrow's edition of the red brand from the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Seth Rollins will be squaring off against The Judgment Day's Finn Balor in an Elimination Chamber qualifying match tomorrow on RAW. The two stars have a storied history against each other, with Balor defeating Rollins at SummerSlam 2016 to become the inaugural Universal Champion.

Balor took to Instagram ahead of his match against Rollins on RAW and reminded The Visionary of their history against each other. The veteran shared a highlight reel of himself inflicting punishment on the former World Heavyweight Champion, and you can check it out in his post below.

"1000 Rounds. Finn Vs Seth. Raw Netflix," he wrote.

Seth Rollins snapped after he was eliminated from the Men's Royal Rumble Match earlier this month and hit Roman Reigns with Curb Stomps on top of the steel steps and the floor outside the ring. The Tribal Chief still has not returned to WWE television following the attack by Rollins at the PLE.

Roman Reigns takes a shot at Seth Rollins following WWE Royal Rumble 2025

Roman Reigns recently mocked Seth Rollins after his former stablemate from The Shield attacked him at WWE Royal Rumble.

Speaking with IGN ahead of the release of WWE 2K25, The Tribal Chief claimed that Rollins was a "clinger" and couldn't move on with his life. Reigns then boasted about what he had accomplished in his career and suggested that Rollins was holding onto relevancy.

"He's a stage five clinger. Just holding on because he can't move on with his life. Me, I've just created so much; a beautiful empire. We have pretty much everything, and that's what they do. They all come back. But yeah, he's just holding on, man," Reigns said. [From 05:23 - 05:39]

You can check out the video below for Reigns' comments

Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns attempted to eliminate each other during the Men's Royal Rumble Match, but CM Punk took the opportunity to eliminate both stars while they were brawling against the ropes. The Second City Saint has already qualified for the Men's Elimination Chamber Match next month.

