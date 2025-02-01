Major WWE star reveals his son desires to pursue wrestling; wants to be like Dominik Mysterio

A top WWE Superstar recently revealed that his younger son desires to pursue a wrestling career. He disclosed that his son dreams of walking in the footsteps of Dominik Mysterio.

Dirty Dom debuted in the Stamford-based company in 2020. He joined forces with his father, Rey Mysterio, and the duo had a 63-day run as SmackDown Tag Team Champions. The two later split and had a historic rivalry, leading to a square-off at WrestleMania 39. In a recent interview with Club 520 Podcast, Jey Uso disclosed that his son wants a similar run with him in WWE.

The YEET Master's son, Jeyce Fatu, will turn 13 in May this year. The former Intercontinental Champion revealed that Jeyce believes he can achieve his dream in the next five years.

"My little one out there; he [sic] over there, 'Dad, I gotta be a wrestler when I'm like 18. [Counts on his hand] Five more years; me and you gonna be like Dom and Rey Mysterio.' He's so into it, man!" he said. [23:40-23:53]

Jey Uso will compete in tonight's WWE Men's Royal Rumble

Several top stars, including Main Event Jey Uso, will participate in tonight's Men's Royal Rumble Match for an opportunity to headline WrestleMania 41 and fight for a world championship of their choosing.

Ahead of the PLE, WWE veteran Jonathan Coachman predicted on the Behind The Turnbuckle: The Last Word podcast that The YEET Master would emerge victorious in the 30-man Battle Royal.

"I'm predicting Jey Uso wins the Royal Rumble match and kicks off one of the two nights of WrestleMania with his entrance against whatever world champion. God willing, it's not Gunther," he said.

In the same interview with the Club 520 Podcast, the OG Bloodline member admitted that he is looking forward to tonight's Royal Rumble and the reaction he would get from the crowd. It will be interesting to see if he indeed comes out on top.

