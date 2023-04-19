Major WWE star selling merchandise featuring old ring name

A WWE RAW Superstar has begun selling merchandise featuring his name from Ring of Honor and the independent wrestling scene.

Seth Rollins defeated Logan Paul at WWE WrestleMania 39 in a great match. The Visionary remains one of the most athletically gifted superstars on the roster but has fallen out of the main event scene as of late. He made a bizarre appearance on the RAW after WrestleMania, where he made his entrance, posed in the ring, and then the show cut to a commercial.

Rollins dominated The Miz on last night's edition of WWE RAW and the crowd remains behind him. However, the 36-year-old recently started selling a new shirt with his old Tyler Black ring name on it.

Seth Rollins and Mark Brave own and operate the Black and Brave Wrestling Academy. The academy is now selling a Tyler Black shirt on its website and they made the announcement today on social media.

WWE legend suggests an interesting angle involving Seth Rollins and Trish Stratus

Wrestling veteran Bully Ray recently suggested a non-PG storyline involving Becky Lynch, Trish Stratus, and Seth Rollins.

Trish Stratus explained why she attacked Becky Lynch during last night's edition of RAW. She claimed she was responsible for the women's revolution in WWE and that Becky didn't show her enough respect. The Hall of Famer also took responsibility for the attack on Lita on last week's edition of the red brand.

Speaking on Busted Open Radio, Bully Ray suggested that Trish should start hanging around Becky's husband, Seth Rollins, to add some more intrigue to the storyline.

"You wanna really make it personal? We know that Trish can be a bit of a temptress, right? 20 years ago, she was playing the temptress role very well. I don't know, maybe have Trish hanging around where Seth Rollins is hanging around," said Bully Ray.

Seth was mentioned in the rivalry between Becky Lynch and Bayley earlier this year. It will be fascinating to see if Trish Stratus uses The Visionary to try and play mind games with The Man on RAW moving forward.

Do you prefer the name Tyler Black? Sound off in the comments section below.

Did a WWE Hall of Famer just say that AEW storylines are for 8-year-olds here

Poll : 0 votes